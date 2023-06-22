While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast

An explosion potentially caused by a gas leak ripped through a building in central Paris on Wednesday, injuring four people seriously and causing a wave of destruction in the historic district, officials said.

Rescue workers were in the evening still searching the rubble for two missing individuals who had not been accounted for, according to prosecutors.

Police said 24 people were injured, four of them in a serious condition.

The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse.

READ MORE HERE

Rescuers on all-night race to save submersible crew