While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

Four badly injured, two missing in Paris building blast
An explosion potentially caused by a gas leak ripped through a building in central Paris on Wednesday, injuring four people seriously and causing a wave of destruction in the historic district, officials said.
Rescue workers were in the evening still searching the rubble for two missing individuals who had not been accounted for, according to prosecutors.
Police said 24 people were injured, four of them in a serious condition.
The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse.
Rescuers on all-night race to save submersible crew
A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic has entered a critical stage, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.
There has been a surge of assets and experts joining the operation, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises.
The sounds raised hopes that the passengers in the small tourist craft are still alive. But the US Coast Guard said they cannot be positively linked to the missing submersible.
US Republican hardliners try to force Biden impeachment vote
At least two hardline Republicans plan to try to force the US House to vote on whether to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden and members of his administration, over the objections of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who fears that such moves risk undermining congressional investigations.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote this week on a resolution to impeach Mr Biden for allegedly violating his oath by failing to enforce immigration laws and to secure the US-Mexico border against the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.
The efforts stand little chance of advancing in the House, which Republicans control by a narrow 222-212 margin and where multiple Republicans predicted opponents would have the votes to stop the measure from coming to the floor.
Fed chief says more rate hikes likely, but at slower pace
The US Federal Reserve expects to keep raising interest rates but at a slower pace, Fed chair Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
“Given how far we’ve come, it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace,” he told the House Committee on Financial Services.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) paused its aggressive campaign against inflation last week after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, so as to give policymakers more time to assess the strength of the US economy.
Rapinoe, Morgan lead US bid for World Cup victory
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan will play in their fourth Women’s World Cup alongside a number of new faces, as United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled his squad on Wednesday ahead of their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive title.
Nearly two decades sit between the oldest and youngest players, with 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson joining 37-year-old Rapinoe at the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
““We’ll do anything possible to help this team make history,” Andonovski told reporters.