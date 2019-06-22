While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

US writer says Trump sexually assaulted her in mid-90s

An advice columnist for Elle fashion magazine said in an account published on Friday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store more than two decades ago.

Trump reacted with a statement saying he'd never met his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, and that the incident "never happened."

According to Carroll, the rape occurred in either 1995 or 1996, when Trump was a prominent real estate developer and she was a well-known magazine writer and host of a television show.

The account, revealed in an excerpt of Carroll's latest book and published Friday by New York magazine, makes her at least the 16th woman to have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he became president.

Police called to disturbance at British PM candidate Boris Johnson's home

Police were called early on Friday to the London apartment that Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, shares with his partner Carrie Symonds, after a neighbour reported an altercation.

The Guardian reported that a neighbour had heard screaming, shouting and banging, and become worried.

Johnson left his second wife, Marina Wheeler, last year.

Spain's top court finds 'Wolf Pack' guilty of rape

Spain's Supreme Court on Friday found five men who attacked a teenager at a bull-running festival guilty of rape, overturning a previous sentence for the lesser crime of sexual assault that led to protests across Spain over chauvinism and sexual abuse.

The Supreme Court's ruling, hailed by womens' rights groups, accepted that the victim's ordeal met the requirement in Spanish law that the plaintiff in a rape case must present evidence of intimidation or specific violence.

Lawyers for the woman, who was 18 when she was gang-raped in a doorway early in the morning at the 2016 San Fermin festival by the five men who called themselves the "Wolf Pack", argued that shock and fear had stopped her from fighting them.

Paris driver in blind man road rage video charged with assault

A Paris motorist who was filmed nearly driving over a blind man at a pedestrian crossing and then punching his brother will appear in court next month on charges of assault, prosecutors said on Friday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday in eastern Paris, where it was seen as emblematic of the city's road rage problem, was captured by a passing cyclist on his camera.

The blind man, who was carrying a white cane, and a man accompanying him identified by the French Federation of the Blind and Partially Sighted as his brother were crossing the street when the Audi drove through the pedestrian crossing, skimming the pair.

'Burn the rule book', rages Vettel, as Ferrari fail to overturn Montreal penalty

Sebastian Vettel on Friday advised Formula One to burn its rule books after his Ferrari team's bid to over-turn his controversial penalty in Canada was rejected.

The indignant four-time world champion said he was not surprised at the outcome of a stewards hearing at the French Grand Prix, but hit out at the stifling bureaucracy in his sport.

"I think we have so many pages in our regulations that if you want I think you'll find a paragraph that suits," he said.

