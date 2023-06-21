While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 21

Rescuers say missing Titanic tour sub has 40 hours of air left

The US Coast Guard was racing against time on Tuesday and facing a host of extreme logistical challenges, including crushing pressure deep below the ocean, to find a deep-diving submersible and its five-person crew in the North Atlantic.

The submersible, the Titan, had been in the area to explore the wreck of the Titanic when it lost contact on Sunday morning with a chartered research ship at the dive site.

At the time, the 22-foot-long vessel was more than halfway into what should have been a two-and-a-half-hour dive.

The submersible is thought to be equipped with only a few days’ worth of oxygen, and as of 1pm Eastern time on Tuesday there was probably about 40 hours of breathable air left, said Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard.

