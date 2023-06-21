While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 21

Rescuers say missing Titanic tour sub has 40 hours of air left
The US Coast Guard was racing against time on Tuesday and facing a host of extreme logistical challenges, including crushing pressure deep below the ocean, to find a deep-diving submersible and its five-person crew in the North Atlantic.
The submersible, the Titan, had been in the area to explore the wreck of the Titanic when it lost contact on Sunday morning with a chartered research ship at the dive site.
At the time, the 22-foot-long vessel was more than halfway into what should have been a two-and-a-half-hour dive.
The submersible is thought to be equipped with only a few days’ worth of oxygen, and as of 1pm Eastern time on Tuesday there was probably about 40 hours of breathable air left, said Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard.
Three convicted of seeking to force US citizens to go to China
A retired New York police officer and two Chinese nationals were convicted on Tuesday for their roles in a scheme to forcibly repatriate US residents to China known as “Operation Fox Hunt.”
Michael McMahon, 55, Zhu Yong, 66, and Zheng Congying, 27, were found guilty by a federal jury after a three-week trial, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
McMahon, a retired police sergeant turned private investigator, was convicted of acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking.
Ukraine spy chief accuses Russia of ‘mining’ cooling pond
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief accused Russia on Tuesday of “mining” the cooling pond used to keep the reactors cool at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine’s south.
The six-reactor complex, Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, has been under Russian occupation since shortly after Moscow’s forces invaded in February last year.
“...Most terrifying is that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was additionally mined during that time... namely the cooling pond was mined,” Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR agency, said on television, without providing evidence for his assertion.
41 dead in gang violence at Honduras women’s prison
Clashes between rival gangs at a women’s prison in Honduras left at least 41 people dead Tuesday, police told AFP.
The violence took place at a prison some 25km north of the capital Tegucigalpa, according to police spokesman Edgardo Barahona, who put the “preliminary” toll at 41 women, though it was unclear if they were all inmates.
According to Delma Ordonez, who represents family members of the prisoners, members of a gang had entered the cell of a rival group and set it on fire.
Taylor Swift to play three nights at National Stadium
Local Swifties, get ready to feel the lavender haze creeping up on you: American pop star Taylor Swift is bringing her much-hyped The Eras Tour to Singapore.
The 33-year-old will be playing three nights at the National Stadium, from March 2 to 4, 2024.
Ticket pricing information was not immediately available, but a pre-sale for UOB cardmembers will be available from July 5 at 12pm, while general sales open via Ticketmaster on July 7 at 12pm.