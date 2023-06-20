While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 20

High seas treaty a collective game changer, says Vivian, as landmark agreement is adopted



The world’s first international treaty to protect the high seas is a “collective game changer” for conservation efforts, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the formal adoption of the agreement on Monday.

But the international community’s work is not yet done, and it must work towards getting all countries to take part in the agreement and put it into effect, he said at a session of the United Nations in New York.

At least 60 nations must ratify it before it can go into effect.

