While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 20

High seas treaty a collective game changer, says Vivian, as landmark agreement is adopted
The world’s first international treaty to protect the high seas is a “collective game changer” for conservation efforts, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the formal adoption of the agreement on Monday.
But the international community’s work is not yet done, and it must work towards getting all countries to take part in the agreement and put it into effect, he said at a session of the United Nations in New York.
At least 60 nations must ratify it before it can go into effect.
Submarine exploring Titanic wreck missing, search underway
A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, according to the private company that operates the vessel.
OceanGate Expeditions said in a brief statement on Monday that it was “mobilising all options” to rescue those on board the vessel. It was not immediately clear how many people were missing.
The US Coast Guard did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Media reports said the Coast Guard has launched search-and-rescue operations.
New tropical depression expected to become first 2023 hurricane: US centre
The third topical depression of the 2023 hurricane season has formed in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in a few days, the US National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The depression, about 1,425 miles (2,295 km) east of the southern Windward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.
“The depression is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves,” the hurricane center said.
Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece
Kylian Mbappe set another milestone as France maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against 10-man Greece on Monday.
Mbappe netted a second-half penalty to become the best French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.
It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to level with Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who will have the opportunity to finish top scorer among those playing in the five top European leagues when his national team take on Cyprus on Tuesday.
Airbus wins record 500-plane order from India’s IndiGo
Europe’s Airbus secured a historic deal on Monday involving the most jets ever bought by a single airline, with an order for 500 narrowbody jets from Indian budget carrier IndiGo on the opening day of the Paris Airshow.
The multibillion-dollar deal eclipses Air India’s combined purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as India’s two largest carriers plan for a sharp expansion in regional travel demand.
IndiGo’s order for A320neo-family jets follows months of negotiations first reported by Reuters. Industry sources said in advance of the Le Bourget event that a 500-plane deal was close.