While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 20, 2026

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US President Donald Trump's trip to Camp David this week will mark his second visit there since returning to office in 2025.

Trump heads to Camp David as US-Iran talks falter

President Donald Trump will make a rare trip to Camp David this weekend, returning to the presidential retreat for only the second time since retaking office in 2025.

Trump will hold policy and political meetings during his visit, a White House official said. His family will travel with him for the weekend, which includes Father’s Day on June 21.

The trip comes as Trump works to secure a final agreement to end the war with Iran and faces scrutiny over a provisional peace deal that critics say grants Tehran too many concessions.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland planned for June 19 were cancelled as fighting flared in Lebanon, creating new uncertainty about the timing of negotiations vital to ensure the ‌reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping and restoring peace in the Middle East.

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Polish president strips Ukraine’s Zelensky of top award over WW2 dispute

PHOTO: REUTERS

Poland’s president has decided to strip Volodymyr Zelensky of the country’s top honour after Ukraine’s head of state caused outrage by renaming an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles in World War Two.

President Karol Nawrocki’s decision looked likely to unleash a severe diplomatic crisis between the neighbours just days ahead of a conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in the Polish city of Gdansk.

“In light of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s consent to name one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Heroes of the UPA,”... I have decided to revoke the Order of the White Eagle from the President of Ukraine,” Nawrocki said in a statement.

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From Trump whisperer to Trump basher: Italy’s Giorgia Meloni takes on US president

PHOTO: AFP

When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as US president in 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the only European leader invited to attend, promising the start of a golden age in relations between Washington and Rome.

A year and a half later, their personal relations appear to be in tatters, leaving Meloni exposed on the foreign stage with her international strategy seriously compromised, analysts said.

Video from this week's G-7 summit in France suggested that the two might have resolved their differences. But that hope was shattered on June 19, when the US president told an Italian TV channel that Meloni had "begged" him to take a photo with her. Meloni shot back, saying Trump had fabricated the story.

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UN envoy calls for release of Myanmar’s ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi on her 81st birthday

PHOTO: REUTERS

The UN special envoy for Myanmar on June 19 called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi, as the opposition icon spent her 81st birthday under detention inside the military-controlled nation.

“I have repeatedly raised with Naypyidaw the predicament of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was re-elected in November 2020 but condemned to a harsh and punitive detention after the military takeover,” Julie Bishop told UN member states, a few weeks after her fourth visit to Myanmar.

“There have been no independent verifiable reports of her circumstances for years. Today, on her 81st birthday, I urge others to join with me in calling for her release.” she said.

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USA beat Australia 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts

PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare following an impressive 2-0 win over Australia on June 19, stoking the hopes of an already hyped host nation. The US join fellow tournament co-hosts Mexico as the first teams to progress, and could be assured top spot in Group D if Turkey fail to beat Paraguay later on June 19.

“It was a fantastic game again. We dominated against a very tough team,” US head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Excitement had been running high from last week’s US thrashing of Paraguay. And a glorious day in the Pacific Northwest did not disappoint the red-and-white-clad fans who packed Seattle’s Lumen Field and its surrounding streets and bars.

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