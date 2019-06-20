While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 20

Pilots tell US Congress more training needed on Boeing 737 Max

US pilots called on Wednesday for enhanced pilot training on the Boeing 737 Max before the aircraft is returned to service after being grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

The pilots - including Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who famously landed a damaged plane on the Hudson River in New York in 2009 - pushed back against the aviation giant's assurances that pilots will only need to review the 737 Max modifications in a computer program.

Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, told a congressional panel he was encouraged by changes Boeing made to a flight system seen as a factor in both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that killed 346 people.

But Carey, a captain with American Airlines, sharply criticised Boeing's development process of the Max plane and said he was troubled that the training being discussed by the manufacturer would be insufficient.

British PM candidate Boris Johnson increases support in latest leadership vote

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson cemented his position as the favourite to be Britain's next prime minister on Wednesday after he increased his support in the third round of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Johnson got 143 out of 313 votes, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in second place with 54 votes and environment minister Michael Gove third with 51. Interior minister Sajid Javid was fourth with 38 votes.

International development minister Rory Stewart managed only 27 votes and was eliminated from the contest.

New York jury convicts man who starved, branded women in Nxivm sex cult

Keith Raniere, a New York man accused of running a cult-like group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, was found guilty of all charges against him by a New York jury on Wednesday.

Raniere, 58, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and other crimes.

He faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Pistol that artist Vincent Van Gogh used to shoot himself sells for $200,000

The gun Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is believed to have used to commit suicide in France in 1890, shooting himself in the chest after years of mental anguish, sold for €130,000 (S$200,000) at auction in Paris on Wednesday.

An anonymous phone bidder took home the Lefaucheux revolver, its casing heavily rusted and the inlay of the curved handle missing, for more than double the highest estimate put on it by experts at auction house Drouot.

"It is a very emblematic piece," said auctioneer Gregoire Veyres. "The fact that it's a gun, it's an object of death. And if Van Gogh is Van Gogh, it's because of his suicide and this gun is part of it."

Football: Police arrest man over plane crash death of footballer Emiliano Sala

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British police confirmed on Wednesday.

The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on Jan 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.

“As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police said in a statement. “He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

