While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony
President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat.
The 80-year-old US president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people.
He walked back to his seat unassisted.
After Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over. He mingled with other officials afterwards, smiling and giving a “thumbs up” sign.
Ron DeSantis snaps at a reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was mingling with voters on Thursday after his first campaign stop in New Hampshire as a presidential candidate when a reporter asked him a question: “Governor, how come you’re not taking questions from voters?”
Mr DeSantis sharply disputed the premise of the reporter’s question. “People are coming up to me, talking to me,” he said. “What are you talking about?”
But Mr DeSantis did not leave it there. “Are you blind?” he asked. “Are you blind? OK, so people are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.”
Royal wedding highlights Jordan’s role as West’s stable ally
The heir to Jordan’s throne married on Thursday amid much fanfare in a glittering ceremony that the country’s leaders, long backed by the West as a stabilising influence in a volatile region, hope will reinforce local and global alliances.
The 28-year-old Prince Hussein, named as heir by his father King Abdullah in 2009, tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, who hails from a prominent family with links to her own country’s ruling dynasty.
Jordan has relied on Western support to shore up its economy, one of the world’s biggest per capita recipients of US and European aid, and observers hope the wedding will also bring it closer to the regional powerhouse on its southern border.
US calls for UN meet on N Korea’s attempted satellite launch
The United States has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea’s attempted satellite launch this week, the spokesman for the US mission to the United Nations said.
The launch on Wednesday was an attempt by North Korea to put its first spy satellite into space, but it ended in failure, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.
Washington condemned the launch, saying it used ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and risked destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond.
‘No pressure’ as China’s Zhang makes French Open last 32
Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese man since 1937 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday, setting up a clash with 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.
The 26-year-old, ranked 71 in the world, eased to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Thiago Agustin Tirante.
Zhang was one of three Chinese men in the main draw in Paris this year but both Wu Yibing and qualifier Shang Juncheng fell in the opening round.