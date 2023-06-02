While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony

President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat.

The 80-year-old US president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people.

He walked back to his seat unassisted.

After Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over. He mingled with other officials afterwards, smiling and giving a “thumbs up” sign.

