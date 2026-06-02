While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2, 2026

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People gathering at a hospital that was damaged after an Israeli strike hit a site nearby in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 1.

Lebanon announces partial ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

Lebanon on June 1 announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in what would amount to a limited de-escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of people and inflamed the broader war with Iran.

According to Lebanon’s embassy in Washington, the agreement, which would not end the conflict in that country, calls for Israel to refrain from strikes on Beirut and its suburbs controlled by Hezbollah, while the Iran-aligned group would halt its attacks on Israel.

Hostilities in southern Lebanon continued on the evening of June 1.

US President Donald Trump, who first announced the agreement, said Hezbollah, through intermediaries, had pledged not to attack Israel.

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Trump says Iran truce talks moving at ‘rapid pace’ after Tehran threats

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said Iran talks were moving at a “rapid pace” despite the negotiations to end the Mid-east war appearing in deep trouble on June 1, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warning of new fronts.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Tehran had suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel’s expanding offensive in Lebanon, with Israel saying it would once again target Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a social media post made shortly after another post in which he said he had persuaded Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah to de-escalate.

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Denmark’s Frederiksen secures third term as prime minister

PHOTO: EPA

Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on June 1 she has agreed to form a centre-left coalition government, maintaining her grip on power amid a crisis in ties with US President Donald Trump over the future of Greenland.

The deal to form a minority cabinet gives Frederiksen a third consecutive term as prime minister, ending months of uncertainty after a March election in which 12 parties won seats in the Danish Parliament.

"I have been to see His Majesty the King and announced that a government can be formed after long negotiations," Frederiksen told reporters.

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Anthropic files confidentially for IPO in race with OpenAI

PHOTO: REUTERS

Anthropic PBC has confidentially submitted draft paperwork for a public listing as it races longtime rival OpenAI to make a Wall Street debut as soon as this fall.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price have not yet been set,” the company said in a blog post on June 1.

Anthropic, once viewed as an underdog to OpenAI, has vaulted ahead of the ChatGPT maker in recent months on multiple fronts.

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Serena Williams to make much-awaited return at Queen’s Club Championships

American great Serena Williams on June 1 announced her long-anticipated return to competitive tennis following a prolonged absence at the Queen’s Club Championships in June, as the 44-year-old reignited memories of her dominance over two decades.

Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 US Open, received a wildcard entry into the doubles draw, the London-based club said in a statement.

She posted a video on social media in which she was shown walking off a tennis court to her buzzing phone.

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