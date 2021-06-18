While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 18

Biden sees pushback on China but ready to see Xi, says aide

A top aide said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden's first foreign trip showed Group of Seven (G-7) and Nato unity in pushing back on Beijing but that Biden was also ready to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said Biden showed an alternative to China by leading the G-7 in a new infrastructure initiative and that a Nato summit for the first time succeeded in "truly taking the security challenge posed by China seriously."

He also pointed to the resolution of the longstanding EU-US aviation feud as a message that the West is united "against China's predatory practices."

"The bottom line is that Joe Biden confidently and skilfully donned the mantle of leader of the free world on this trip," Sullivan told reporters.

Low likelihood of China trying to seize Taiwan in near term: General

The top US general said on Thursday there was a low probability that China would try to take over Taiwan militarily in the near-term as Beijing has some way to go to develop the capabilities needed.

While there has been increasing concern in Taiwan and among some US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near the island, like flying jets in Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials have told Reuters that such moves are not overly concerning.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, "There's little intent right now, or motivation, to do it militarily."

Handshakes after Covid-19: Good riddance, or welcome back?

Banished at the start of the pandemic, the handshake is making something of a comeback, thanks to vaccinations and the lifting of social restrictions - but "pressing the flesh" faces an uncertain future.

More than speeches or communiques, one of the most striking takeaways from the Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden summit in Geneva this week was their fulsome handshake in front of the world's cameras - a rare moment of physical human contact.

A few days earlier, at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall, Biden and his fellow leaders were still elbow-bumping away, at outdoor events spaced six feet apart (about 2m).

Tennis: Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed on Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” Osaka’s agent Stuart Duguid said in an email to AFP.“She is taking some personal time with friends and family."

Osaka has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from the French Open.

De Bruyne leads Belgium to a 2-1 Euro comeback win over Denmark

Kevin de Bruyne came off the bench to inspire Belgium to a 2-1 comeback win over Denmark on Thursday and a place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages on an emotional afternoon of tributes to Christian Eriksen.

Denmark got off to a dream start when Yussuf Poulsen put them ahead after 99 seconds as the team rode a wave of sentiment over playmaker Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their first game.

The Danes dominated the first half but Belgium turned to a bench bursting with talent and De Bruyne, who came on right after the interval, laid on a sublime pass for Thorgan Hazard to level in the 54th minute after a galloping run by Romelu Lukaku.

