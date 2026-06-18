While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 18, 2026

US official says parties can still walk away from Iran deal, sequencing will be key

Both Iran and the US can walk away from the memorandum of understanding they are set to sign on June 19, and upcoming talks are likely to focus on the precise sequencing of the steps previewed in the preliminary accord, a senior US official told reporters on June 17.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official read out the 14-point memorandum that is due to be formally signed in Switzerland. They said upcoming meetings there will be “critical” for ensuring that the memorandum of understanding can evolve into a comprehensive agreement.



“I think the meeting in Switzerland will be quite critical in order to really see how we get to the next phase,” a senior US official said.



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EU Council opening communication channels with Kremlin, official says

PHOTO: REUTERS

The office of European Council President Antonio Costa has made “brief contacts at diplomatic level” with the Kremlin in recent weeks “to open communication channels”, an EU official said on June 17.



“Nothing was discussed on substance,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “In any future scenario, the EU has specific interests that will need to be defended, therefore it is important to have established diplomatic channels with Russia.”



The official added: “The EU is not a mediator. It supports Ukraine in its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.”



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Finnish parliament backs lifting ban on nuclear weapons

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Finland’s parliament on June 17 voted to lift a total ban on nuclear weapons there, to bring the country in line with NATO’s deterrence policy after joining the alliance in 2023.



The bill, will permit nuclear weapons to be brought, transported, supplied, or possessed in Finland where Finland’s military defence requires it.



While 125 deputies backed the government proposal, 61 voted against it, with another 13 absent from the chamber. Now that it has been approved by parliament it only requires the approval of the president.



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US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, raises inflation expectations

PHOTO: REUTERS

The US Federal Reserve on June 17 held interest rates steady as expected at Kevin Warsh’s first meeting in charge of the central bank, raising its year-end inflation expectations and projecting a rate hike by the end of 2026.



The Fed decided to hold rates steady at 3.50 to 3.75 per cent for the fourth consecutive meeting, with the vote being unanimous for the first time in a year.



Policymakers said economic activity was “expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East.”



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Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

PHOTO: REUTERS

Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on June 17 in the African nation’s return to the World Cup stage after 52 years.



It looked like it would be a long afternoon for DR Congo with Portugal taking the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves who headed home from 15 metres.



It gave one of the pre-tournament favourites the perfect start, though ended as their only effort on target in the game.

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