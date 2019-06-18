While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 18

China is harvesting organs from Falun Gong members, finds tribunal

China is murdering members of the Falun Gong spiritual group and harvesting their organs for transplant, a panel of lawyers and experts said on Monday (June 17) as they invited further investigations into a potential genocide.

Members said they had heard clear evidence forced organ harvesting had taken place over at least 20 years in a final judgement from the China Tribunal, an independent panel set up by a campaign group to examine the issue.

Beijing has repeatedly denied accusations by human rights researchers and scholars that it forcibly takes organs from prisoners of conscience and said it stopped using organs from executed prisoners in 2015.

READ MORE HERE

Egypt's former president Mohamed Mursi has died in court: State television

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history, died on Monday (June 17) aged 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.

Mursi, a top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power following mass protests against his rule.

The public prosecutor said he had collapsed in a defendants’cage in the courtroom shortly after speaking, and had been pronounced dead in hospital at 4.50pm (10.50pm Singapore time). It said initial checks had shown no signs of recent injury on his body.

READ MORE HERE

Billionaire Patrick Drahi agrees to buy Sotheby's in US$3.7 billion deal

Patrick Drahi, the billionaire behind telecoms and media group Altice, agreed on Monday (June 17) to buy historic art auction house Sotheby's in a deal worth US$3.7 billion (S$5.07 billion) on an enterprise value basis.

Sotheby's said it had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, an acquisition vehicle set up by Drahi, which had offered US$57 in cash per share to buy out Sotheby's.

READ MORE HERE

Two strong quakes hit south-west China, at least one person dead



The earthquake rattled Changning County in Yibin City at 10.55pm June 17, 2019. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV



Two strong earthquakes shook the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Monday (June 17), killing at least one person in a part of the country frequently affected by strong tremors.

The first magnitude 5.9 quake was followed around 30 minutes later by one registering 5.2, both at a depth of 10km and centred near Changning county, according to the United States Geological Survey.

READ MORE HERE

Basketball: Toronto Raptors' two-million strong NBA victory bash marred by shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some 2 million other fans cheered the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Monday (June 17) in a victory celebration that united the nation, but the party was marred by a shooting that seriously wounded two people.

Five double-decker buses that carried the players and their families moved along the parade route at a snail’s pace due to the massive crowd, as players including Kawhi Leonard, who was named most valuable player of the NBA Finals, sprayed champagne on the fans.

The shooting interrupted an otherwise peaceful, six-hour bash that only began to clear out in the late afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said on Twitter. Two also were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE HERE