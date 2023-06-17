While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 17

Singapore, US to expand cooperation to new frontiers

Singapore and the United States are expanding their relationship to new frontiers of bilateral cooperation in cyber security, climate change, and space, said Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday, after a bilateral meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Dr Balakrishnan said the US-Singapore Climate Partnership signed in 2021 will see intensified efforts in regional energy transitions, low- and zero-emission technologies and solutions, nature-based solutions and carbon markets, and urban decarbonisation and resilience.

Speaking alongside Dr Balakrishnan at a joint press conference at the State Department, Mr Blinken said the collaboration is rooted in one of the US’ strongest bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific.

“American companies… are the largest source of foreign direct investment in Singapore. We’re working to grow our economies even faster and even fairer through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, of which Singapore was an early and enthusiastic supporter,” he said.

