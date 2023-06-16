While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 16

At least 15 reported dead after truck hits bus in Canada
At least 15 elderly people were killed in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of mainly elderly people, local police said.
The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.
Separately, the Winnipeg Free Press newspaper said the victims had been on their way to a local casino.
The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in south-western Manitoba, 170km west of Winnipeg, the report said.
Ukraine has a lot of ‘combat power’ left for offensive
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Ukraine still has plenty of firepower left to conduct a counter-offensive, despite initial losses inflicted by Russia.
Moscow has played up footage showing German Leopard tanks and US Bradley fighting vehicles it claims were captured in the assaults.
“I think the Russians have shown us that same five vehicles about 1,000 times from 10 different angles,” Mr Austin said, after a meeting of Ukraine and its Western backers in Brussels.
Situation ‘serious’ at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday said the situation at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was “serious” but being stabilised.
Mr Grossi arrived at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant to assess potential safety risks after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which caused huge floods and exacerbated fears for the facility’s safety.
The dam formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the plant.
Overfishing pushes reef sharks towards extinction
Overfishing is driving coral reef sharks towards extinction, according to a global study out on Thursday that signals far greater peril to the marine predators than previously thought.
That matters to humans because the species act as managers of their marine ecosystems, maintaining delicately balanced food webs on which hundreds of millions of people rely.
The research, published in the journal Science, is the result of the Global FinPrint project, which collected more than 22,000 hours of video footage from reefs across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australasia and the Americas.
Thousands celebrate NBA champion Nuggets at parade
Thousands of supporters watched along the streets of Denver on Thursday as the NBA champion Nuggets celebrated their first league crown with a victory parade.
Three days after beating the Miami Heat to win the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, the Nuggets showed off a championship trophy finally captured after 47 NBA campaigns.
With cigars being lit and champagne and beer flowing, players waved to supporters.