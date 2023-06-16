While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 16

At least 15 reported dead after truck hits bus in Canada

At least 15 elderly people were killed in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of mainly elderly people, local police said.

The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

Separately, the Winnipeg Free Press newspaper said the victims had been on their way to a local casino.

The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in south-western Manitoba, 170km west of Winnipeg, the report said.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine has a lot of ‘combat power’ left for offensive