While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalisations sweep parts of US

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in record numbers swept through more US states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and US President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alabama reported a record number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday (June 14). Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days, according to a Reuters tally.

Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May.

Trump's unsteady ramp walk raises new health questions ahead of US elections





US President Donald Trump arrives at the commencement ceremony for cadets on June 13, 2020, in West Point, New York. PHOTO: AFP





As US President Donald Trump turns 74 on Sunday (June 14), an incident a day earlier in which he appeared unsteady on his feet has revived questions about his health as he heads into a gruelling re-election campaign.

Scrutiny of a president's health is always intense, and Mr Trump has generally appeared vigorous for his age. Results of a routine physical released early this month showed he was overweight - 110kg - but with otherwise normal test results.

But his appearance on Saturday at the US military academy in West Point, New York raised new questions about apparent signs of unsteadiness, balance problems and trouble enunciating certain words.

Anti-racism protest signs, murals destined for US Smithsonian





Protest signs are affixed to the security fence around Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS





Days into nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrators began to fill a tall fence in front of the White House with posters, flowers, paintings and photos in honour of black men, women and children who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

Placed on the recently renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, the tributes have created a spontaneous memorial that are now being collected for a more permanent home at the Smithsonian Institution.

Graffiti artists and mural painters have designed visuals on the site where many protesters congregate to begin nearly nightly demonstrations in Washington.

Trump economic adviser urges wearing of masks at Tulsa rally





US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on. March 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS





People attending US President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Oklahoma this week should wear masks, a White House adviser said on Sunday (June 14), as health experts cautioned against large gatherings such as political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in record numbers swept through more US states including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, while Oklahoma reported record new cases over the weekend..

"It is a concern," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union" programme.

Football: Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win



Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS



Real Madrid stayed two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday (June 14) in a game which saw Marcelo take a knee and Eden Hazard suffer another injury.

In their first game in three months following the coronavirus suspension, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

