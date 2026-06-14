While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 14, 2026

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US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz trade artery - currently blocked by Iran - would be immediately “open to all” after a deal is signed on June 14.

Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed on June 14

US President Donald Trump said on June 13 that a deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East would be signed on June 14, and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be “open to all” immediately after.

Iran had offered a different timeline earlier in the day, but nonetheless signalled an agreement was in the offing, as both the warring parties and their mediators expressed increasing optimism that weeks of halting negotiations were drawing to a close.

The new momentum came in spite of fresh skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded since early in the war, throwing global markets into turmoil.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

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Malaysia opposition shake-up deepens with new party launch

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Malaysia’s former parliamentary opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin unveiled a new political party on June 13, as groups jockey for influence ahead of the next general election.

Parti Wawasan Negara will cooperate with other opposition groups, including the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party and Gerakan, Hamzah said in a speech in Kelantan state on June 13.

He spoke at an event called the Reset Convention, which he said was a movement aimed at rebuilding the country.

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Harry Kane hails England World Cup preparation

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Harry Kane said England had enjoyed “great preparation” ahead of their World Cup campaign as the squad touched down in Kansas City – their base camp for the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel’s men arrived in the Midwest on June 13 following a camp in Florida, where they played two friendly matches, against New Zealand and Costa Rica, winning both.

They are one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States after coming close to winning silverware at recent major tournaments.

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Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal

PHOTO: REUTERS

Qatar’s Boualem Khoukhi stunned Switzerland with a late equaliser as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their opening match at the World Cup on April 13.

A Breel Embolo penalty had broken the deadlock for Switzerland early in the first half in the San Francisco Bay Area, before the wasteful favourites were made to pay as Qatar earned their first ever point at a World Cup.

Qatar, appearing in just their second finals after hosting the 2022 World Cup, looked rusty after the war in the Middle East caused the cancellation of two of their warm-up friendlies, meaning their meeting with Switzerland was just their third match since December 2025.

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Resurgent Raducanu sets up Vekic final at Queen’s

Once labelled the new golden girl of tennis after winning the 2021 US Open as a teenaged qualifier, Emma Raducanu’s career has been a tale of injury layoffs, hiring and firing coaches and a struggle to live with the weight of expectation.

On June 13, against new American teenage sensation Iva Jovic, she offered renewed hope of a resurgence ahead of Wimbledon with a clinical 6-2 6-2 victory to reach the Queen’s Club final.

The 23-year-old arrived at the London grasscourt event without a Tour-level win since March. Now, she has reeled off four in a row without dropping a set.

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