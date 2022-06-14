While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 14

Trump aides tell Capitol riot committee he ignored their doubts about election fraud

Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his 2020 election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Close aides and family members said they told Trump that they found no merit in a wide range of often outlandish allegations that surfaced after his election defeat, including reports of a "suspicious suitcase" containing fake ballots, a truck transporting ballots to Pennsylvania and computer chips swapped into voting machines.

"I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff he has lost contact with, he's become detached from reality," said William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general and was long known as loyal to the Republican president.

In video testimony, Barr bluntly dismissed claims of fraud as "bullshit" and "crazy stuff." "There was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were," he said.

