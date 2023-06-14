While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 14

Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

Trump’s plea, entered before US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election.

Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

Trump, wearing a blue suit and a red tie, frowned and leaned back in his chair but did not speak during the 47-minute hearing. He was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required.

READ MORE HERE

Ukrainian flag, Russian corpses evidence of Kyiv’s advance