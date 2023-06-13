While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 13

Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll
Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face federal criminal charges as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found the case had not dented his reelection hopes.
Trump is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) for an initial appearance in the case.
Accused of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, Trump has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in a Nov 2024 election.
Vatican court orders climate activists to pay almost 30,000 euros
Two Italian climate change activists who glued themselves to the base of one of the Vatican Museums’ most famous statues must pay almost €30,000 (S$43,345) in damages and costs, a Vatican criminal court ruled on Monday.
Guido Viero and Laura Zorzini of the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) group pulled the stunt against the Laocoon statue in August. The sculpture depicts a priest from Troy who tried to warn fellow citizens against taking in the Greeks’ wooden horse.
The Tribunal of the Vatican City State, which has lay rather than religious judges, told Viero and Zorzini to jointly pay €28,148 in damages to Vatican authorities, and €1,000 in legal costs, a court ruling showed.
UK’s Sunak in slanging match with predecessor Johnson
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday became embroiled in a public war of words with Boris Johnson, in a spat over the former leader’s controversial awards to his key political allies.
Johnson’s long-awaited political honours list was published on Friday, rewarding Brexit die-hards and even those implicated in the “Partygate” scandal that contributed to his downfall last year.
But its failure to feature several expected names prompted accusations from Johnson’s camp of meddling from Sunak and Downing Street before it was submitted.
UN chief concerned Russia will quit Black Sea grain deal in July
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he is concerned that Russia will on July 17 quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilisers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
Moscow has been threatening to walk away from the deal known as the Black Sea grain initiative - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year - if obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser shipments are not removed.
“I am concerned and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports,” Guterres told reporters.
Fans get their wish as Everton ‘sack the board’
Everton drew a line under another dismal season by announcing on Monday that directors Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp, a goalscoring crowd hero in the 1980s, had left the club. The relationship between the board and the Goodison Park crowd soured so badly in the latter part of the season that they and chairman Bill Kenwright were advised by police to stay away from home matches because of fears for their safety.
A decision about the future of Kenwright, who has been chairman for 19 years, will be made in the next 48 hours, the club said.
Everton avoided what would have been their first relegation since 1951 with a final-day victory over Bournemouth - the second successive late escape for a club that have spent more years in the top flight than any other.