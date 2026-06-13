While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 13, 2026

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on June 11.

US, Iran signal peace deal near; Tehran claims victory

The United States and Iran signalled on June 12 that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said changes were yet possible, but the tentative agreement made clear that his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.

“Iran is the winner of the war with the US,” he said on state television.

The so-called memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, sources on all sides of the deal said.

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SpaceX value surges past $2 trillion in historic IPO debut

PHOTO: REUTERS

SpaceX soared in its Nasdaq debut on June 12, sending its value past US$2 trillion (S$2.5 trillion), as investors jumped at the chance to get a piece of Elon Musk’s sprawling empire spanning rockets, internet service and AI after a record-setting IPO.

The launch was smoother than many observers expected, with trading kicking off late on the morning of June 12, swinging for most of the session between gains of 15 per cent and 30 per cent above June 11 pricing with little in the way of volatility.

Shares ended the day at about US$161 a share, up 19 per cent, making SpaceX the sixth-largest US company, though the final settlement price had yet to be determined.

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Plane trouble delays Pope’s return from Spain

Pope Leo XIV on June 12 wrapped up a week-long visit to Spain that highlighted migrant issues, but his return to Rome was held up after his plane experienced a technical problem.

The pope had already boarded his Iberia flight in Tenerife after being waved off by Spanish King Felipe VI when the captain announced there was an engine problem.

Leo, 70, disembarked and finally departed around three hours later on a Falcon air force plane that had taken the king to Tenerife.

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Man jailed in UK for encouraging US suicide

PHOTOS: WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE

A British man was jailed on June 12 for encouraging the suicide of a vulnerable 21-year-old man in the United States during an online video call in which the victim was urged to shoot himself, prosecutors said.

Dylan Phelan, 21, admitted encouraging Travis Dyer to take his own life in October 2024 after months of contact on the Discord platform, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said.

Dyer, from Louisiana, died during a live video call with Phelan and two others based in the US in which he was urged to harm himself, including by taking his own life with a shotgun.

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Ronaldo, 41, physically ‘fine’ ahead of World Cup

PHOTO: EPA

Despite not scoring in either of Portugal’s World Cup tune-ups this month, 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo insists his fitness level is not a concern.

“Physically? I’m fine,” the forward told reporters on June 12, per ESPN.

“Have you not seen my matches?”

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