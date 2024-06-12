While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 12

Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on June 11 of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun, a verdict Democrats may seize upon to counter Donald Trump’s claim of a justice system weaponised against him.

A jury in the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on all three counts against him, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

A verdict of the 12-member jury must be unanimous on each count.

The trial followed the May 30 criminal conviction of Trump, the first former US president to be found guilty of a felony and the Republican challenger to Mr Biden, a Democrat, in the Nov 5 election.

