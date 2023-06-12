While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 12

Vehicle fire causes major US highway collapse



A fire caused an overpass on one of America’s busiest highways to collapse early Sunday in Philadelphia, authorities said, as reports attributed the cause to a truck that burst into flames under the bridge.

The collapse took out four traffic lanes along an elevated section of heavily traveled Interstate 95, though no injuries were immediately reported.

“Companies arrived on location and they found... heavy fire from a vehicle – we don’t know what type of vehicle it was,” Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer, of the Philadelphia Fire Department, told a news conference.

READ MORE HERE

Russia and Ukraine swap total of nearly 200 prisoners

