While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 12

Vehicle fire causes major US highway collapse
A fire caused an overpass on one of America’s busiest highways to collapse early Sunday in Philadelphia, authorities said, as reports attributed the cause to a truck that burst into flames under the bridge.
The collapse took out four traffic lanes along an elevated section of heavily traveled Interstate 95, though no injuries were immediately reported.
“Companies arrived on location and they found... heavy fire from a vehicle – we don’t know what type of vehicle it was,” Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer, of the Philadelphia Fire Department, told a news conference.
Russia and Ukraine swap total of nearly 200 prisoners
Russia and Ukraine announced simultaneously on Sunday the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side.
Russia’s Defence Ministry, in a posting on the Telegram messaging app, said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released after negotiations and would be taken to a medical institution to be examined.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded. They included members of the national guard and border guards.
Trump is ‘toast’ if classified records case is proven, ex-attorney general says
Former US Attorney General William Barr on Sunday defended Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Sunday, saying if the allegations the former president willfully retained hundreds of highly classified documents are proven true, then “he’s toast.”
“I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, ... and I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained those documents are solid counts,” Barr, who served under Trump, told “Fox News Sunday.”
“If even half of it is true, then he’s toast.”
Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to son Alex
Billionaire financier George Soros is handing control of his massive empire to his son Alexander, a Soros spokesperson said on Sunday.
The spokesperson confirmed the details from an interview with Soros published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
A hedge fund manager turned philanthropist and major backer of liberal causes, Soros, 92, said he previously didn’t want his Open Society Foundations (OSF) to be taken over by one of his five children.
Manchester City’s Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season by Uefa on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.
The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.
Rodri appeared in all but one of City’s Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.