While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 12, 2026

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on June 11.

US, Iran could sign peace deal as soon as this weekend

President Donald Trump on June 11 said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement - if finalised - would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month-old war, which has killed thousands of people and sent global energy prices sharply higher.



However, AFP reported that Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: “So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement.”



Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency had reported that Tehran was likely to approve the deal.

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US investigates huge ‘8647’ on National Mall

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The US Department of the Interior said on June 11 it is investigating what appeared to be a large tracing of “8647” into the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, DC.

A Reuters photographer atop the Washington Monument saw the apparent marking in the grass near the World War II Memorial shortly before authorities arrived at the scene.

It shows the numbers eight, six and seven, but a four is not clearly defined. The term “8647” has been adopted by opponents of President Donald Trump as a protest against his administration.

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Leather bag made from T-Rex cells fails to sell at auction

PHOTO: AFP

A leather bag made from Tyrannosaurus rex cells failed to sell on June 11, the Paris auction house Drouot said, commenting that bids were well below expectations.

Auctioneers Giquello had touted the “one-of-a-kind” piece to sell for more than US$500,000 (S$640,000), but bids barely broke the US$150,000 mark, said the Drouot house where the sale took place.

Unveiled in the spring in Amsterdam, the bag was created from traces of collagen from the femur of a T‑Rex found in the US state of Montana 25 years ago.

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No smartphones for kids under 13: Swedish agency

ST FILE PHOTO

Sweden’s public health agency said on June 11 it was recommending parents do not give children their own smartphones before the age of 13, citing several risks associated with their use.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said in statement that the purpose of the new recommendation, was “primarily to reduce the risk of children being exposed to harmful content, developing sleep problems, or developing an addiction-like pattern of use.”

The agency said that while interviews with children showed that they valued the ability to stay in contact with family and friends via the phone the potential risks outweighed the benefits.

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Mexico beat 9-man South Africa to kick off World Cup

PHOTO: AFP

Mexico ignited their World Cup party with a dominant 2-0 victory over nine-man South Africa on June 11 as the biggest-ever edition of the global footballing showpiece kicked off at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Julian Quinones scored the opening goal of the tournament and veteran striker Raul Jimenez added a second as the co-hosts’ bid for qualification from Group A got off to smooth start.

South Africa, meanwhile, never looked like spoiling the opening day fiesta and finished with only nine men, after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off.

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