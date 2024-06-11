While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

UK police probe sexual abuse claims at school of Princess Diana’s brother



UK police on June 10 said that a probe had been launched into claims by Princess Diana’s younger brother of sexual abuse at the boarding school he attended in the 1970s.

In a memoir released earlier this year, Charles Spencer recounted the difficulties he faced at the Maidwell Hall school, including claims of having been sexually abused and beaten.

Police in Northamptonshire, central England, confirmed that they had launched a criminal investigation into “allegations of non-recent sexual abuse” at the school, which Spencer attended from age eight to 13.

