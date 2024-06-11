While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

UK police probe sexual abuse claims at school of Princess Diana’s brother
UK police on June 10 said that a probe had been launched into claims by Princess Diana’s younger brother of sexual abuse at the boarding school he attended in the 1970s.
In a memoir released earlier this year, Charles Spencer recounted the difficulties he faced at the Maidwell Hall school, including claims of having been sexually abused and beaten.
Police in Northamptonshire, central England, confirmed that they had launched a criminal investigation into “allegations of non-recent sexual abuse” at the school, which Spencer attended from age eight to 13.
Hunter Biden evidence ‘ugly,’ prosecutors tell jury and urge conviction
The evidence against US President Joe Biden’s son was grim but established that he was guilty of making a false statement about his use of illegal drugs on a background check form when he bought a gun, a government lawyer told a jury on June 10.
“It was personal and it was ugly and it was overwhelming,” government prosecutor Leo Wise told the 12-member jury during closing arguments in the trial of the son, Hunter Biden, 54. “But it was also necessary.”
The federal government case, the first criminal trial of a US president’s child, last week offered an intimate view of the younger Biden’s years of struggle with alcohol and crack cocaine abuse, which prosecutors say legally precluded him from buying a gun.
Hong Kong rule of law ‘profoundly compromised’, says British judge
The rule of law in Hong Kong is “profoundly compromised” in areas of the law where the government has strong opinions, a British judge who recently resigned from the top Hong Kong appeals court said on June 10.
Jonathan Sumption is one of two British judges who resigned last week shortly after a landmark verdict in which 14 prominent democratic activists were convicted for subversion amid a national security crackdown on dissent.
The resignations have damaged the idea that having foreign jurists on Hong Kong’s top court helps protects the rule of law and the city’s international image.
Apple shows off updated, mixed-reality headset at AI-focused event
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference on June 10, where the technology giant is expected to showcase how it is integrating artificial intelligence across its software suite, including a revamped Siri voice assistant and a possible tie-up with ChatGPT owner OpenAI.
The company began the event by offering details on the latest operating system for its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset and iPhone. It said that iOS 18, the software powering its flagship device, makes the iPhone home screen more customisable and includes improved versions of its in-house apps.
The new software will also come with a “lock an app” feature that will help people protect sensitive information. Users can opt to lock specific apps and keep data more tightly controlled in the OS.
Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
Three Valencia football fans were sentenced to eight months in prison on June 10 for hate crimes against Real Madrid’s Brazil player Vinicius Jr, the first conviction for racist insults in a soccer stadium in Spain, the court announced.
“The ruling handed down today, which is final, establishes as proven that the three defendants insulted Vinicius with shouts, gestures and chants referring to the colour of his skin,” the Magistrate’s Court of Valencia said in a statement.
“These shouts and gestures of a racist nature, consisting among other things in the repetition of the sounds and imitating the movements of monkeys, caused the footballer feelings of frustration, shame and humiliation, with the consequent undermining of his intrinsic dignity.”