While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

Zelensky: Tell Putin my generals are in a positive mood

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian counter-offensive operations were under way, but declined to divulge details, telling reporters to pass on to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine’s generals are optimistic.

The Ukrainian leader, in his trademark khaki fatigues, shrugged at a press conference in Kyiv when asked about comments by Mr Putin, who said on Friday that Kyiv had begun its counter-offensive but failed to make progress.

“Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at,” Mr Zelensky said, listing Ukraine’s top military brass by name.

“They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin,” he said with a smile, standing alongside visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

