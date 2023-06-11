While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

Zelensky: Tell Putin my generals are in a positive mood
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian counter-offensive operations were under way, but declined to divulge details, telling reporters to pass on to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine’s generals are optimistic.
The Ukrainian leader, in his trademark khaki fatigues, shrugged at a press conference in Kyiv when asked about comments by Mr Putin, who said on Friday that Kyiv had begun its counter-offensive but failed to make progress.
“Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at,” Mr Zelensky said, listing Ukraine’s top military brass by name.
“They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin,” he said with a smile, standing alongside visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trump magnifies attacks in post-charges speech
Former president Donald Trump used the first public appearance since his federal indictment to ratchet up attacks on the Justice Department, accusing prosecutors, without evidence, of a politically motivated campaign to keep him from the White House.
Speaking on Saturday at Georgia’s state Republican convention, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival’s presidential campaign.
There is no evidence to support Trump’s allegations.
Fires intensify in Canada, could last ‘all summer’
New and intensifying fires are forcing the evacuation of thousands across Canada as the country battled out-of-control blazes that a provincial minister warned on Saturday could last “all summer.”
Over 46,000 sq km have burned since the beginning of the year, well above previous averages as the country warms quicker than the rest of the world amid climate change.
The country’s west has been particularly hit. After several days of respite, fires intensified in Alberta, where Friday night the town of Edson saw its second evacuation since May.
City beat Inter to win Champions League, clinch treble
Manchester City finally extended their domestic domination across the continent as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete a rare treble on a Saturday night of frayed nerves .
Pre-match talk of a stroll to European soccer’s most-cherished crown proved off the mark, however, and it took a Rodri goal after 68 minutes to crack Inter’s resistance.
Even then City’s massed ranks had their heads in their hands as Inter threatened to drag a cagey final into extra time with goalkeeper Ederson making two superb late saves.
Iga Swiatek claims her third French Open title
Holder Iga Swiatek endured an up-and-down final at Roland Garros on Saturday to claim her third French Open title in four years and said she was happy to survive a testing claycourt swing as the emotions reached their peak at the finish line.
The 22-year-old Swiatek crouched down on the clay and shed tears at the end of a fierce battle with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in which she dropped her first set in two weeks in Paris before sealing a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory.
The world number one said she was left almost surprised that she closed out the victory as Muchova - who beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka with a late fightback in the semi-finals - double faulted on match point to bow out.