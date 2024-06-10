While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

Hamas armed wing says 3 hostages were killed in Israeli operation in Gaza



Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades said in a video posted on its Telegram channel on June 9 that three hostages were killed, including a US citizen, in an Israeli military operation on June 8 in which some hostages were freed.

The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces.

“Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed,” the video added.

