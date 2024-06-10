While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

Hamas armed wing says 3 hostages were killed in Israeli operation in Gaza
Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades said in a video posted on its Telegram channel on June 9 that three hostages were killed, including a US citizen, in an Israeli military operation on June 8 in which some hostages were freed.
The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces.
“Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed,” the video added.
Macron calls shock French elections after far-right rout by Le Pen
French President Emmanuel Macron set off a political earthquake on June 9 when he called shock legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
Mr Macron's surprise decision represents a major roll of the dice on his political future, three years before his presidency ends. If Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party wins a parliamentary majority, Mr Macron would be left without a say in domestic affairs.
Mr Macron said the EU results were grim for his government, and one he could not pretend to ignore. In an address to the nation, less than two months before Paris hosts the Olympics, he said lower house elections would be called for June 30, with a second-round vote on July 7.
South Korea resumes loudspeaker propaganda, Pyongyang vows ‘response’
South Korea on June 9 resumed a loudspeaker propaganda campaign against the North, as Pyongyang sent a fresh barrage of trash-filled balloons across the border and vowed a “new response.”
Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, and in recent weeks the two have engaged in a tit-for-tat campaign of balloon launches, with analysts warning the escalating cycle could end in actual military skirmishes.
Seoul this month suspended a 2018 military deal aimed at reducing tensions on the peninsula after Pyongyang sent hundreds of balloons carrying bags of garbage, including cigarette butts and plastic waste, paving the way for the resumption of the loudspeaker broadcasts.
Israel army says senior commander resigns over Oct 7 attack
Israel’s army said June 9 that a senior commander had resigned over what he called his failure to prevent the October 7 attack by Palestinian militants.
“The commander of the 143rd Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, informed his commanders today of his intention to end his service in the (Israeli army),” said a statement by the military.
“The officer will finish his duties in the near future.”
Alcaraz outlasts Zverev to claim maiden French Open title
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat but clinched his first French Open title by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in June 9’s final.
The world number three has now won three Grand Slams, after his Wimbledon title last year and his US Open triumph in 2022, and he has a perfect record in major finals.
The 21-year-old also became the seventh man and the youngest to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.