While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

Trump took secret documents on nuclear, weapons

Donald Trump took secret documents dealing with US nuclear and weapons programmes from the White House after leaving office, potentially putting national security at risk, according to the indictment of the former president unsealed on Friday.

Trump, 76, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took “hundreds” of classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said.

Trump kept the files, which included documents from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency, unsecured at Mar-a-Lago, which regularly hosted large social events involving tens of thousands of guests over time, the indictment said.

On at least two occasions, Trump showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, it said.

