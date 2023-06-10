While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

Trump took secret documents on nuclear, weapons
Donald Trump took secret documents dealing with US nuclear and weapons programmes from the White House after leaving office, potentially putting national security at risk, according to the indictment of the former president unsealed on Friday.
Trump, 76, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took “hundreds” of classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said.
Trump kept the files, which included documents from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency, unsecured at Mar-a-Lago, which regularly hosted large social events involving tens of thousands of guests over time, the indictment said.
On at least two occasions, Trump showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, it said.
Evidence grows of explosion at collapsed Ukraine dam
Evidence was growing on Friday that there was an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine around the time it collapsed, according to Ukrainian and US intelligence reports and seismic data from Norway.
Ukraine’s security service said it had intercepted a telephone call proving a Russian “sabotage group” blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam early on Tuesday in the Kherson region.
Norway’s research foundation Norsar said that data collected from regional seismic stations showed clear signals of an explosion.
Former British PM Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as a member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by-election in his marginal seat.
Mr Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all Covid-19 rules were followed.
Parliament’s privileges committee had the power to recommend that Mr Johnson be suspended from parliament for more than 10 days if they were to find he did mislead parliament recklessly or deliberately, potentially triggering an election for his seat.
French attack exposes Macron’s immigration challenges
The knife attack on toddlers in a French Alpine town, suspected to have been carried out by a Syrian refugee, has thrown a spotlight on President Emmanuel Macron’s struggles to find support for a new immigration Bill in a fragmented parliament.
France was still in shock a day after four children - aged between 22 and 36 months - and two pensioners were stabbed in the tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.
The suspect in police custody is a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted refugee status in Sweden 10 years ago and thanks to European free movement rules was legally in France where he had filed another asylum request.
Rampant Ruud books French Open final with Djokovic
A flawless Casper Ruud returned to the French Open final for a second year running by dismantling German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a battle of big-hitters on Friday to set up a showdown with 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Ruud, who was swept aside by Rafa Nadal in straight sets as the Spaniard won his 14th crown on the Parisian clay last year, endured an up-and-down 2023 season until his return to Roland Garros where he has returned to peak form.
The 24-year-old will face the ultimate test in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam when he meets Djokovic, who advanced to the title clash after beating an ailing Carlos Alcaraz.