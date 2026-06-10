While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10, 2026

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US President Donald Trump vowed to respond on June 9 after saying Iran had shot down a US Apache helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight.

US military launches new strikes on Iran

The United States on June 9 launched strikes against Iran after US President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, deepening doubts about prospects for peace between the two countries.

“The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” the US military said on X.

Trump earlier said the two US pilots involved in the incident were uninjured but that the US would respond to the attack.

The Apache was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

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Hundreds rally over immigration after knife attack

PHOTO: AFP

Hundreds of anti-immigrant protesters took to the streets of Belfast on June 9, with some setting vehicles alight, after police charged a Sudanese man over a knife attack that left one person with serious neck and head wounds.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “sickening” after video of the attack, which took place in north Belfast late on the evening of June 8, was shared widely on social media.

The incident, which is currently not being treated as terrorism, comes at a time of heightened tensions in Britain following the murder of a student who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer, a Sikh man, falsely alleged a racist attack.

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NASA taps US, Italy astronauts for Artemis III mission

NASA named three US astronauts and an Italian astronaut on June 9 to serve as the crew for its next Artemis mission, a spacecraft docking demonstration in Earth’s orbit in 2027 that will test landers from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for the first time in space.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman at a ceremony in Houston named US astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio and Randy Bresnik and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency as the crew for Artemis III.

It is due to launch in late 2027, with no specific date yet announced.

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Sentence outcry after man sets husky on fire

PHOTO: TN BOONYA/FACEBOOK

A 56-year-old man in Thailand who was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 50,000 baht (SS$1,955) for setting a Siberian husky on fire has had his jail term suspended.

The Songkhla Provincial Court handed down this ruling in a case that has shocked animal lovers. In February, a two-year-old female Siberian husky named Molly that reportedly escaped from her home was set on fire by a 56-year-old man in Mueang district, Songkhla, in southern Thailand.

A passer-by found the injured animal and sought urgent medical treatment for it, but the animal died from severe burns.

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Real Madrid confirm departure of Alvaro Arbeloa

PHOTO: REUTERS

Real Madrid confirmed on June 9 that coach Alvaro Arbeloa was leaving the club, paving the way for the return of Jose Mourinho.

“Real Madrid and Alvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to end his tenure as the first-team coach,” a statement on the 15-time European champions’ website read.

Arbeloa, who arrived in January to replace Xabi Alonso, had himself announced on May 22, just prior to the end of the La Liga season, that he would be leaving his post at the end of the campaign.

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