While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

15 fire engines called to fire at a block of flats in London: Fire brigade

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Barking, east London on Sunday (June 9), the fire brigade said on its Twitter feed.

Six floors of the building are alight, the fire brigade said.

No injuries have been reported so far, a London Ambulance spokesman said, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.

Kazakhstan elects new leader, as hundreds arrested in protests

Kazakhstan on Sunday (June 9) elected the hand-picked successor of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev with 70 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed, as police arrested hundreds of opposition protesters.





Career diplomat Kassym Jomart-Tokayev took just over 70 per cent of the vote, according to the government-approved "Public Opinion" pollster. PHOTO: REUTERS





The victory of career diplomat Kassym Jomart-Tokayev was never in doubt after he received the blessing of powerful Nazarbayev, who had led the Central Asian nation for the last three decades.

Tokayev, 66, took just over 70 per cent of the vote, according to the government-approved "Public Opinion" pollster. His nearest opposition rival Amirzhan Kosanov had around 15 per cent.

Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters



Riot police detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, on June 10, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Police fought with protesters in Hong Kong early Monday (June 10), using batons and pepper spray as they tried to clear demonstrators from the city’s parliament after a massive crowds marched against plans to allow extraditions to China.

Protesters hurled bottles and used metal barricades as police moved in on a small group who had vowed to stay outside the legislature overnight, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

At least one police officer could be seen with blood streaming down his face.

Formula One: Hamilton takes controversial Canada win after Vettel penalty



Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES



Lewis Hamilton maintained Mercedes' record winning start to a season on Sunday (June 9) when he was handed a controversial victory, courtesy of a disputed stewards' decision to penalise Sebastian Vettel, at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader came home second on the track behind Vettel of Ferrari, but was declared the winner because of a five-second penalty for a racing infringement by the German.

Vettel ran off and re-joined across a strip of grass on lap 50, forcing a charging Hamilton off-track towards a wall. The Briton braked to withdraw from his challenge to take the lead, prompting a race stewards' inquiry, which resulted in the time penalty.

Tennis: History man Rafael Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title



Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. PHOTO: REUTERS



Rafael Nadal swept to an historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Sunday (June 9) with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem.

The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times after seeing off a brave challenge from a weary Thiem in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Nadal is now just two behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic who was knocked out by Thiem in the semi-finals.

