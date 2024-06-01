While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

Trump says he will appeal historic conviction

Donald Trump said on May 31 he would appeal the guilty verdict that made him the first US president convicted of a crime, though he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step.

In rambling remarks at the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan where he announced his first presidential run in 2015, Trump repeated his complaints that the trial was an attempt to hobble his comeback White House bid and warned that it showed no American was safe from politically motivated prosecution.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone,” Trump said in an unscripted 33-minute speech.

Applauded by supporters, Trump, the Republican candidate in the 2024 election took no questions from reporters.

Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan