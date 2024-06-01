While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

Trump says he will appeal historic conviction
Donald Trump said on May 31 he would appeal the guilty verdict that made him the first US president convicted of a crime, though he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step.
In rambling remarks at the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan where he announced his first presidential run in 2015, Trump repeated his complaints that the trial was an attempt to hobble his comeback White House bid and warned that it showed no American was safe from politically motivated prosecution.
“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone,” Trump said in an unscripted 33-minute speech.
Applauded by supporters, Trump, the Republican candidate in the 2024 election took no questions from reporters.
Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan
US President Joe Biden on May 31 said Israel had proposed a fresh Gaza ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, and called on Hamas to agree to the new offer, saying it was the best way to end the conflict.
“It’s time for this war to end and for the day after to begin,” said Mr Biden, who is under election-year pressure to stop the Gaza conflict, now in its eighth month.
Talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and others to arrange a ceasefire between Israel and the militant Hamas movement in the Gaza war have repeatedly stalled, with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress.
German police shoot knifeman who attacked far-right rally
German police said they shot and wounded a man armed with a knife who attacked a right-wing demonstration in the southwestern city of Mannheim on May 31.
Social media footage showed a bearded man in glasses attacking people in the city’s central Marktplatz square with a knife.
One person appears to be stabbed in the leg and a policeman who tries to intervene appears to be cut in the neck.
Canadian vlogger ‘Chris Must List’ arrested in Trinidad
A Canadian vlogger who specialises in video interviews with criminal gangs on his world travels has been arrested after posting such an exchange in Trinidad and Tobago, officials and his family said.
Christopher Arthur Hughes, who goes by “Chris Must List,” has been charged with “publishing a statement with a seditious intention” and will appear in a court in Port of Spain next week, a police statement said.
This came after the 45-year-old published a video on YouTube this week featuring alleged gang members “advocating criminal activities and using threatening language,” it said.
Brilliant Alcaraz fells Korda to book fourth-round spot
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz sparkled and showed steely resolve in his most convincing match at the French Open this year for a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over American Sebastian Korda to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros on May 31.
Still wearing a compression sleeve after a recent forearm issue, Alcaraz produced a stellar show in a rematch of the duo’s 2022 encounter to firmly put himself back in the conversation as the favourite to lift the title in Paris and a third major.
“I feel amazing, feel great playing on this court. Obviously, I have great memories here,” Alcaraz said.