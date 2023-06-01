While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

Ex-VP Mike Pence plans to launch US presidential bid on June 7

Former vice-president Mike Pence is challenging his one-time boss Donald Trump in a campaign that will put the spotlight on the deep personal rift between the once-close political allies and test whether a party dominated by the former president can accept someone who defied him.

Mr Pence, 63, plans to formally announce his presidential campaign June 7 in Iowa, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Mr Pence has been laying the groundwork for a White House bid for more than a year, visiting early-voting states, giving policy speeches and promoting an autobiography.

The former vice-president is offering himself as the only traditional conservative in the field who can win the Republican nomination and defeat President Joe Biden - while governing with more civility than Trump.

