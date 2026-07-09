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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 9, 2026

A video frame grab shows explosions going off in Iran‘s major port city of Bandar Abbas.

US strikes Iran after Trump vows to hit ‘hard’

The United States launched new strikes on Iran on July 8 after President Donald Trump vowed to hit “hard” following Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, while ordering retaliation against Tehran, said he expected the latest military flare-up to end quickly and left the door open to more talks.

US Central Command said the strikes were carried out to degrade the ability of Iranian forces “to threaten freedom of navigation” in the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping,” CENTCOM said on X.

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US criticises China for short notice ahead of missile test

PHOTO: AFP

China only gave the United States a few hours notice ahead of a ballistic missile test launch on July 6 and provided insufficient detail, a State Department official said on July 8.

China’s military test-fired the missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on July 6, Chinese state media reported, drawing criticism from the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

The State Department official’s comments on July 8 amplified Washington’s increasing concern about the launch.

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Russian arrested with 17.6kg of cannabis at Phuket airport

PHOTO: THAI CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport on July 8 after customs officers found cannabis flowers and cannabis resin hidden in two suitcases as he was preparing to leave Thailand, the authorities said.

The arrest took place inside the international departure terminal of Phuket International Airport.

Customs officer Rawin Kanokakorn and an arresting team inspected two blue BP WORLD wheeled suitcases weighing a combined 8kg. The luggage belonged to Sergei Chalabari, a 30-year-old Russian national, according to officials.

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Britain’s Fery first wild card to reach semis in 25 years

Arthur Fery became the first man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild card in 25 years after the Briton extended his fairy-tale run with a stunning victory against Flavio Cobolli on July 8.

Fery swatted aside French Open finalist Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 in a quarter-final rout that delighted the partisan crowd on Centre Court.

The 23-year-old is the first British wild card to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

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The Pitt, Hacks lead Emmy nominations

Gritty medical drama The Pitt and inter-generational comedy Hacks on July 8 topped the nominations for the Emmys, television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The Pitt racked up 25 nominations including one for best drama, while the fifth and final season of Hacks earned 24 nominations including one for best comedy.

The one-two punch was a bright spot for HBO Max, the home of both programmes.

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