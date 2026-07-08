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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 8, 2026

A satellite image showing a group of small boats near the Strait of Hormuz on July 6. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps uses fast small boats to seize ships in the strait. The vessels are approximately 20km off the coast of Iran.

US military launches strikes against Iran

The US military has launched a series of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said on July 7, adding that the strikes were in response to what it said were Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“US Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping,” a US military statement said.

“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” it added.

It was unclear what specifically the US targeted but Iranian media said six projectiles hit the area of Taheroui pier in Sirik in southern Iran.

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Unstable NY skyscraper sparks major evacuation

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Emergency services evacuated a busy Manhattan street block during the morning rush hour on July 7 after structural columns buckled inside a skyscraper undergoing construction work, officials said.

The former head office of the drug giant Pfizer, near Grand Central station and the United Nations headquarters, is being converted from offices into apartments in a major transformation project at the tower.

“Two structural columns have buckled, in addition to multiple cracks and sagging floors. The building remains unstable. Since arriving on scene, we have witnessed additional movement in one of the compromised columns,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

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Cargo plane with five on board loses contact near Karachi

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane with five crew members on board lost contact with air traffic control on the night of July 7 after reporting a navigational system problem on its way from Sharjah to Karachi, prompting search and rescue operations, Pakistan aviation authorities said.

The 27-year-old aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, reported a navigational system issue at 9.18pm (12.18am on July 8 in Singapore) while flying towards Karachi, Pakistan Airports Authority said on Facebook.

Local air traffic control tried to guide the aircraft. But three minutes later, radar systems showed the aircraft descending rapidly and communication was lost, the authority said.

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Nurse allegedly injects husband with toilet cleaner

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

A 32-year-old woman, working as a nurse at a private hospital in India, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by injecting toilet cleaner into his veins through a cannula. The incident took place in the city of Nizamabad in the Telangana state.

The victim was undergoing treatment after he survived an earlier murder attempt, news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported.

The accused has been identified as Sandhya. She killed her husband, Dayini Prashanth, 35, by injecting toilet cleaning liquid, along with crushed sleeping pills, into his intravenous (IV) line on June 30.

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Argentina come from behind to beat Egypt 3-2

Argentina staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to avoid a stunning exit at the hands of Egypt and prolong Lionel Messi’s World Cup career with a 3-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

The holders looked down and out when goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, either side of Messi having a penalty saved, put the Pharaohs in sight of a historic victory in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

However, Cristian Romero’s header sparked the comeback as Argentina struck three times in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time.

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