While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 6

Man dies after detonating explosive device at Kyiv court

A man who detonated a explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing “preliminary information.”

Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control at the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital.

Two loud noises were heard during the incident.

Mr Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had “presumably... died from the explosive device”.

READ MORE HERE

Biden shows support for Sweden’s Nato bid in talks with PM