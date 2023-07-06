While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 6

Man dies after detonating explosive device at Kyiv court
A man who detonated a explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing “preliminary information.”
Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control at the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital.
Two loud noises were heard during the incident.
Mr Klymenko, briefing reporters at the scene, said the man had “presumably... died from the explosive device”.
Biden shows support for Sweden’s Nato bid in talks with PM
US President Joe Biden showed support for Sweden’s entry into Nato in talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday as doubts linger that Turkey will lift its opposition in time for the military alliance’s summit next week.
Mr Biden leaves on Sunday on a three-nation trip centred around the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where alliance members hope to welcome Sweden as its newest member.
Mr Biden, seated next to Mr Kristersson in the Oval Office with reporters present, said he was “anxiously looking forward to your membership” in Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Alliance.)
Cameras, visitor logs searched after White House cocaine find
Cocaine discovered in the White House on Sunday was found in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Secret Service is investigating the matter, the White House said.
“They’re checking visitor logs and... looking at cameras. Those are the next steps. Cross-checking,” said the source.
IAEA head Grossi vouches for safety of Fukushima water release
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday vouched for the safety of Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean after he surveyed the facility.
In a major milestone for the decommissioning of the power plant, destroyed in a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, the IAEA said on Tuesday that a two-year review showed Japan’s plans for the water release would have a negligible impact on the environment.
Japanese fishing unions have long opposed the plan, saying it would undo work to repair reputational damage after several countries banned some Japanese food products for fear of radiation. Japan regularly tests seafood from the Fukushima area and has found it to be safe.
Wimbledon disrupted by climate change protesters
Climate activists interrupted matches on one of Wimbledon’s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces in the latest protests targeting major sporting events.
Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro.
A man sat down near the net and removed his jacket, while a woman was escorted away by officials.