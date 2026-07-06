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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 6, 2026

This is the first time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has defied a Supreme Court ruling, despite past clashes with the judiciary.

Israel government defies top court over media regulator

Israeli Cabinet members on July 5 voted to defy a Supreme Court decision regarding the country's broadcast regulator raising concerns of a constitutional crisis.

This is the first time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has flouted a Supreme Court ruling, although it has clashed with the judiciary in the past.

In 2022, it sought to limit the court's powers, drawing global criticism and mass protests in Israel, but ultimately dropped the plan after the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

Israeli law requires the Second Authority for Television and Radio to have a minimum number of members to make decisions. The government argues that because the council no longer meets that requirement, it has no authority to approve appointments or take other actions.

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Trump to meet Ukraine’s Zelensky, Syria’s al-Sharaa at NATO summit: White House

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump will meet his Ukrainian and Syrian counterparts on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, the White House said July 5, as he seeks to make headway in addressing two key conflicts.

“On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with President Zelensky of Ukraine and President al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a call with reporters.

Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara comes amid growing efforts to end the grinding, nearly stalemated invasion of Ukraine that Russia launched nearly four-and-a-half years ago.

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Jewelry worth millions stolen in French museum burglary

PHOTO: AFP

Jewelry worth millions of euros was stolen in a burglary at the museum of French luxury glassmaker Lalique on July 5, the company and an investigation source said.

The thief or thieves broke in to the museum in Wingen-sur-Moder in north-eastern France around 5.30am local time and headed straight for the jewelry room, the source close to the investigation told AFP.

“Around twenty pieces of jewelry were stolen. The loss is currently being assessed but could amount to several million euros, likely close to four million,” the source said.

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British budget airline easyJet ready to accept $9.4 billion takeover bid from Castlelake

PHOTO: REUTERS

British budget airline easyJet has agreed in principle to a sweetened takeover bid from US investment firm Castlelake that values the carrier at up to £5.5 billion ($9.45 billion), it said on July 5, a potential shakeup for Europe’s aviation sector.

The new offer at £6.90 a share represents a 73 per cent premium to easyJet’s closing price on May 29, when the private equity fund manager disclosed its interest in the airline to British regulators, driving the shares up steeply since then.

The deal, which would see the US investor take 31-year-old easyJet private, coincides with operating challenges for airlines globally as they grapple with sharply higher fuel prices and profit pressure due to the Iran conflict.

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Haaland double knocks Brazil out of World Cup, sends Norway into quarter-finals

PHOTO: REUTERS

Erling Haaland scored twice late in the second half as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16 on July 5 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Haaland headed in Andreas Schjelderup’s cross after 79 minutes to break the deadlock.

Haaland struck again in the 90th minute, firing in a low shot from Schjelderup’s pass after the substitute won possession.

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