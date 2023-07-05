While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 5

We may be underestimating the climate risk to crops
The risks of harvest failures in multiple global breadbaskets have been underestimated, according to a study on Tuesday that researchers said should be a “wake up call” about the threat climate change poses to our food systems.
Food production is both a key source of planet-warming emissions and highly exposed to the effects of climate change, with climate and crop models used to figure out just what the impacts could be as the world warms.
In the new research published in Nature Communications, researchers in the United States and Germany looked at the likelihood that several major food-producing regions could simultaneously suffer low yields.
These events can lead to price spikes, food insecurity and even civil unrest, said lead author Kai Kornhuber, a researcher at Columbia University and the German Council on Foreign Relations.
Japan to prepare for August start of Fukushima water release
The Japanese government is looking to start the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant as early as in August after receiving a stamp of approval from the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the Nikkei reported.
In a major milestone for the process of decommissioning the power plant destroyed in the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said a two-year review showed Japan’s plans for the water release were consistent with global safety standards.
With the IAEA’s endorsement, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday his country would aim to gain acceptance both domestically and internationally.
White powder found at White House said to be cocaine
A white powder found inside the White House late on Sunday, which led to the temporary closure of part of the presidential complex, was identified by Washington fire department as cocaine, the Washington Post reported.
The Secret Service confirmed to Reuters that an “unknown item” had been found that led to part of the White House being closed, but referred other questions to the fire department, which declined to comment.
“On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area,” a Secret Service spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Netherlands to ban mobile phones from classrooms
The Netherlands said on Tuesday it will ban mobile phones from classrooms in a bid to stop tech disrupting lessons.
Mobiles, tablets and smartwatches are getting in the way of students’ learning and will not be allowed in class from next year, the Dutch government said.
“There is increasing evidence that mobile phones have a harmful effect during lessons”, it said.
Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday.
“I always played for big teams, now I’m in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said, in a video on Al-Ahli’s twitter account.
The 31-year-old will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea.