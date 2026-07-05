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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 5, 2026

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 1.

Friendly nations to get ‘special’ Hormuz fee treatment

Iran’s ambassador to China insisted on July 4 that new fees would be charged to ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz – an idea rejected by Washington – while assuring that “friendly” nations would receive special treatment.

The initial deal struck between Iran and the United States to end their war stipulated that commercial ships would transit the strait free of charge for 60 days, but it remains unclear what will be in place after that period.

Iranian Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told the World Peace Forum in Beijing that his country was working in “collaboration and cooperation” with Oman on “new arrangements” for the vital waterway.

“As a country where the Hormuz is part of its territorial waters, we will definitely charge service fees,” Azli said in translated remarks, while insisting such fees would not be a “toll.”

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Masked white nationalists stage July 4 Washington march

Hundreds of masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through parts of Washington, DC, on July 4 ahead of the Independence Day festivities planned for the evening.

The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital with about 400 members, and Reuters photographers saw hundreds of people dressed in Patriot Front outfits travelling on DC Metro trains.

Videos posted on various social media platforms and shared on Patriot Front’s own Telegram channel showed the group marching to drummers near the US Capitol building while wear

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Hotdog-eating champion Joey Chestnut defends title

Champion eater Joey Chestnut successfully defended his title on July 4 despite consuming fewer hot dogs than a year earlier.

Battling not only other competitors but also extreme heat at the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City’s Coney Island, Chestnut scored his 18th Mustard Belt win by downing 66 hot dogs.

Chestnut, who ate 70.5 dogs at the 2025 event, said the historic heat pummeling much of the East Coast kept him from making a run at his own record of 76, set in 2021.

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1,000 firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze

More than 1,000 firefighters were trying to contain a growing forest fire in northern Portugal on July 4 that has burned for several days as the country battles intense heat.

With temperatures expected to reach 44 deg C in some places, the fire that broke out on July 1 in the Viseau district has devoured 10,000 hectares so far, rescue services said.

Some 1,100 firefighters were battling to contain the blaze, backed by 380 trucks and eight planes and helicopters, they said.

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Clinical Morocco ease past Canada 3-0 in World Cup

PHOTO: REUTERS

Morocco dispatched a determined Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on July 4 as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and the the North Africans ended the co-hosts record run while advancing to the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

The scoreline flattered Morocco, who were on the back foot for most of the opening period and failed to register an attempt on goal until the 28th minute after Canada had spurned a number of solid chances.

The tame first-half performance caused Morocco’s visibly frustrated coach Mohamed Ouahbi to shake his head on the touchline following misplaced passes and needless errors before his players turned things around in the second period.

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