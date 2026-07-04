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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 4, 2026

Actor Hugh Grant and wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein arriving at Madison Square Garden - the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce - in New York on July 3.

Guests arrive for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding party

Celebrity guests in tuxedos and gowns began arriving at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3 for what was widely expected to be a glitzy wedding celebration for pop megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce, the couple that has enchanted fans with a three-year love story.

Retired soccer star Abby Wambach and her wife, author Glennon Doyle, were among the first guests seen entering the sports arena on foot under extreme temperatures that hit 100 deg F (38 deg C).

Kelce’s teammate, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, were also spotted walking in, as was Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Others who arrived included actors Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke.

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Pope Leo praises US’ history of welcoming immigrants

Pope Leo praised the United States’ history of welcoming immigrants in his first major address to his home country on July 3, urging in a video appearance that Americans live up to the ideals in the Declaration of Independence.

The US pope, who has criticised President Donald Trump’s immigration policies as “inhuman”, said the word “America” had become a “byword for freedom” across the world because of the way the country welcomed immigrants.

In a speech he gave live from the Vatican to the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia as he received the Centre’s Liberty Medal, Leo said he hoped that ideals of “unity, justice and peace” held by the Founding Fathers would guide the US as it celebrated its 250th anniversary.

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Wildfire menaces Spain’s Costa Brava tourist hotspot

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hundreds of Spanish firefighters battled an expanding wildfire near the popular Mediterranean tourist destination of Costa Brava that had confined thousands to their homes on July 3.

The blaze started in the morning near the northeastern municipality of La Bisbal d’Emporda, around 20km from a picturesque coastline usually full of summer holidaymakers.

Strong winds whipped up the fire and prompted Catalan regional authorities to ask residents of 10 municipalities to stay at home, including the popular Platja d’Aro beach resort.

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Egypt edge Australia on penalties, reach World Cup last 16

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the winning penalty as Egypt made history by beating a dogged Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach the World Cup last 16 on July 3.

A tense affair in which Egypt and their off-colour captain Mohamed Salah wasted the better chances had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes in Texas.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina loom next for Egypt, as long as the reigning champions avoid a massive upset against tournament debutants Cape Verde in their last-32 encounter.

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Djokovic matches Federer with 105th Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic has spent the latter half of his glittering career equalling records set by former rival Roger Federer and the Serb was at it again as he notched up win number 105 at Wimbledon to reach the fourth round on July 3.

The 39-year-old, eyeing Federer’s men’s record eight Wimbledon singles crowns, suffered a third-set wobble against dangerous Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and was pushed hard before closing out a 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) Centre Court victory.

Another one against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin will take him to second alone on the all-time Wimbledon match win list behind only Martina Navratilova’s 120.

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