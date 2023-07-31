While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 31

Evacuation order issued for western Canadian town as wildfire crosses over from US
An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district in the province of British Columbia had been issued late Saturday night due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US state of Washington.
The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.
It was estimated to be around 2,000 hectares in size on the US side by the BC Wildfire Service.
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents, clashes in Darfur
Sudan’s paramilitaries have ordered civilians to vacate homes in the capital’s south, several residents said Sunday, as fighting between the forces of rival generals raged in the western Darfur region.
“Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) told me I had 24 hours to leave the area,” Khartoum resident Fawzy Radwan told AFP.
He had been guarding his family’s home since fighting began in the city more than three months ago between the RSF and the regular army.
ECB could hike rates or pause at next meeting: Lagarde
The European Central Bank could hike interest rates again or pause at its next meeting and any decision will depend on the latest data, president Christine Lagarde has said.
The central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro lifted borrowing costs for the ninth consecutive time Thursday as it fights stubbornly high inflation.
But in comments after the meeting, Lagarde fuelled expectations the ECB may finally pause its historic hiking campaign soon, saying she had an open mind about future decisions.
Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners
Britain’s Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London.
In a video released on Sunday, the heir to the throne handed out “Earthshot Burgers” to highlight the work of last year’s winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.
“Coming right up,” the prince said as he served up the burgers to the stunned customers. “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go.”
‘Incredibly emotional’ Zverev ends title drought in Hamburg
Germany’s Alexander Zverev swept past Serb Laslo Djere in straight sets for his first title in nearly two years at his home Hamburg Open on Sunday, boosting his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.
The former world number two won through 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours for his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the 20th of his career.
“It’s almost like a first title again,” said Zverev. “It’s such a long time, 18 months, and I’m just super happy right now.”