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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30, 2026

Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong celebrating his 50m freestyle S7 silver medal with winner Christian Sadie of South Africa and England’s bronze medallist Bruce Dee on the podium at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow on July 29.

Silver lining for Singapore para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong

Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched Singapore’s second medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a silver in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final on July 29.

At the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the 27-year-old clocked 29.36 seconds to finish behind winner Christian Sadie of South Africa (28.06sec). England’s Bruce Dee claimed the bronze with 31.33sec.

The Singaporean had qualified second-fastest in the heats with a time of 29.44sec, behind Sadie’s Games record time of 28.45sec. Dee was third in 31.50sec.

This is Toh’s third Commonwealth Games medals and his second silver, having finished second in the same event at the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

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Drone hits US-owned storage tanker at Egypt port

A drone hit a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an initial assessment on July 29, and US President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate against Iran for an overnight attack, as the Middle East conflict appeared to expand beyond its main fronts.

A statement from Egypt’s petroleum ministry confirmed a fire at the port but made no mention of a drone attack. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, three trading sources familiar with the incident said.

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OpenAI says rogue AI agent attack hit other companies

PHOTO: REUTERS

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has revealed that an autonomous AI agent which hacked a popular platform for computer programmers also attempted to breach four other companies during the incident.

In an update late on July 28 to a blog post detailing its probe into the incident, OpenAI said its AI agent also got into accounts on four “publicly available services” though it did not name the companies.

The revelation broadens a cyber incident that OpenAI described as unprecedented and that began when two of its models hacked Hugging Face, a site developers use to store and share AI models and code.

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Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations after BBC report

Oscar-winning American actor Jared Leto on July 29 denied sexual misconduct claims made by four women who told the BBC that the Hollywood star assaulted them when they were teenagers.

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false,” Leto said in a statement.

In a documentary called Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, four women described encounters that took place between 2002 and 2016 when the actor was in his 30s or 40s.

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FIFA proposal an opportunity to ‘turbocharge’ football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on July 29 that the proposed launch of a private subsidiary to expoit the commercial benefits of the World Cup was “an opportunity but not an obligation”.

In a video released amid a furious backlash to FIFA’s controversial plans to sell stakes in FIFA’s major competitions, Infantino argued that too little of football’s commercial value reached the parts of the game that need it most.

World football’s governing body had said on July 28 it would retain a majority share in FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) but hoped to raise US$4.2 billion (S$5.4 billion) later this year by “carefully selecting long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests”.

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