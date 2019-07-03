While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 3

House files lawsuit seeking disclosure of Trump tax returns

The House filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to force the Treasury Department to turn over President Donald Trump's tax returns, escalating a fight with an administration that has repeatedly dismissed as illegitimate the Democrats' attempt to obtain Trump's financial records.

The lawsuit moves the dispute into federal courts after months of sniping between the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, which requested and then subpoenaed the returns, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The outcome is likely to determine whether financial information that Trump - breaking with long-standing tradition - has kept closely guarded as a candidate and as president will be viewed by Congress and, ultimately, by the public.

But with the House and the executive branch locked in a broader struggle over access to Trump administration information and witnesses, the stakes in the tax-return lawsuit may be higher than that particular issue.

Austrian parliament backs total ban of glyphosate, amid cancer concerns

Austria's lower house of parliament passed a Bill on Tuesday banning all uses of the weedkiller glyphosate, the first time a European Union country has taken such strong action against the chemical over concerns that it can cause cancer.

Other EU countries have passed partial bans of glyphosate, developed by Bayer-owned Monsanto, although France has lowered its ambitions on a ban, highlighting its usefulness in agriculture.

Austria has embraced organic farming more than other EU member state.

Chileans see moon cover sun in solar eclipse

A solar eclipse on Tuesday darkened the sky over Chile, as the moon moved in front of the sun.

The eclipse was first observed in La Serena on Chile's Pacific coast.

It was due to end near the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

Britain's Kate leaves Royal Box for cheap seats at Wimbledon

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left the plush confines of the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Tuesday to watch a British wildcard competing on the lowly outside courts.

In a rare move for a member of the royal family visiting the All England Club, Kate took her place in among the 318 regular seats on Court 14 to watch Harriet Dart take on Christina McHale.

Wearing sunglasses and a white dress, Kate sat alongside Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and British number three Katie Boulter.

Karl Lagerfeld's successor brings demure librarians to Chanel catwalk

Buttoned up looks fit for a studious afternoon in the library filled Chanel’s Haute Couture runway show on Tuesday, as models paraded around an enormous bookcase in designer Virginie Viard’s second, closely-watched solo outing for the French brand.

Viard, a long time collaborator of Chanel's veteran creative chief Karl Lagerfeld, took on the design reigns at the luxury label after the German fashion star died in February at 85.

The brand has so far preserved many of the elements that have drawn fans and rich clients back over the years, including new twists every season on its famed tweed suits, and several guests said they were taken with Viard's interpretation of them.

