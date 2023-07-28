While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 28

China tops agenda as Biden meets Italy’s Meloni

US President Joe Biden met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war, trade and Italy’s relations with China featuring atop the list of items on the leaders’ agenda.

Italy’s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking an assertive role abroad as she plans the country’s upcoming Italian presidency of the Group of 7 (G-7) nations in 2024.

She and her right-wing coalition have staked out positions on abortion and LGBTQ rights sharply at odds with those of Mr Biden, a Democrat who used last year’s Italian election results as an occasion to warn fellow liberals about the dangers facing the world’s democracies.

“Our relations are strong,” Ms Meloni told Mr Biden in the Oval Office. “They cross governments and remain solid regardless of their political colours. We know who our friends are in times that are tough.”

