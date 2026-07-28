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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 28, 2026

Trump sees ‘good chance’ for Iran deal, warns strikes could resume

US President Donald Trump on July 27 voiced optimism at the prospects for a negotiated peace deal with Iran, as the two sides held their fire for a third consecutive day.

Fighting between the longtime foes has been paused since early July 25 after 13 nights of renewed US strikes on the Islamic republic sparked by a breakdown in diplomacy over Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

But the US leader expressed hope that renewed diplomacy could bring an end to the war that began in late February with a wave of US-Israeli strikes, rattling both the region and the global economy.

“I have a lot of patience... We’ll see what happens,” he said aboard Air Force One.

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US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to restore Trump mail-in voting order

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Trump administration has asked the US Supreme Court to let federal officials move ahead with the president’s overhaul of mail-in voting ahead of the November midterm elections, after lower courts blocked implementation of the plan in nearly half the country.

The Justice Department filed an emergency request on July 27 asking the justices to immediately intervene in the dispute. A federal appeals court had ruled against the government over the weekend.

The administration is seeking to lift a Boston federal judge’s order that barred federal agencies from acting on key provisions of President Donald Trump’s March executive order in the jurisdictions that sued, including 23 states and the District of Columbia, in the months leading to the November contest.

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Former Hong Kong opposition leader granted stay in Britain after facing deportation threat

PHOTO: REUTERS

A former Hong Kong opposition leader has been granted permission to remain in Britain with his family for six months after the authorities withdrew an order limiting his stay to one week, his lawyer said on July 27.

Wu Chi-Wai, a former leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party, arrived in Britain last week to reunite with his wife and son after he was released from prison in June, where he had served a sentence under China’s national security law.

Britain eased immigration rules for Hong Kong residents after Beijing imposed the sweeping security law in 2020. But when Wu arrived on July 22, he was told he could stay for only one week and his passport was retained by authorities.

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Palestinians say settler violence and military raids are bringing them to breaking point

PHOTO: REUTERS

Palestinian villagers in the occupied West Bank said on July 27 the area was coming close to breaking point after increasing incursions by Israeli settlers and violent stand-offs, such as one that left six people shot dead last week.

The Israeli military made dozens of arrests and blocked roadways through the West Bank after the incident on July 24 in the village of Tal, south-west of Nablus, where four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed.

Early on July 27, most entrances to Tal, neighbouring villages and Nablus were either partially or fully shuttered, creating long lines of residents seeking to pass the checkpoints.

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Mitchell Baker’s debut hat-trick earns Indonesia opening win in ASEAN Championship

PHOTO: REUTERS

Indonesia cruised to a 5-1 win over Cambodia in the country’s opener in Group A of the ASEAN Championship in Bogor on Monday with teenage striker Mitchell Lee Baker scoring a hat-trick on his international debut.

The Australia-born forward, who qualifies to play for Indonesia through his mother and gained citizenship just before the tournament, scored three times in the opening 56 minutes as John Herdman’s side completed a comfortable win.

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling,” said Baker. “I’m so happy for the team, for my family and for Indonesia. This has been a long time coming. I’m really proud. It’s exceeded my expectations.”

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