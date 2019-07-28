While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 28

Trump tells black critic to clean up 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested' district

President Donald Trump hit out at a prominent African-American critic on Saturday, calling him a "brutal bully" who should concentrate on cleaning up his "disgusting, rat and rodent infested" Baltimore district rather than criticising the work of US immigration officers on the Mexican border.

Trump's target in a series of early morning tweets was US Representative Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, who has called Trump a racist and sharply criticised his immigration policies.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump by calling Cummings a champion for civil rights and economic justice and added in a tweet: “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

On Thursday, the committee voted 23-16 along party lines to allow Cummings to issue subpoenas to White House officials, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, deepening a probe into potential violations of government record-keeping laws.

US teens arrested over killing of Italian police officer

Two US teenagers appeared in court in Rome on Saturday after they were arrested over the murder of an Italian police officer whose death has sparked a national outcry.

Officer Mario Rega Cerciello died after being stabbed eight times as he and a colleague tried to arrest two men following a complaint for theft. Cerciello, 35, had only recently returned from his honeymoon.

His killing took on a political aspect when the country's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, responding to initial reports that the suspects were North African, denounced the killers as "b*****ds".

Father charged in deaths of one-year-old twins left in hot car

The father of one-year-old twins who died after police said he left them in a hot car has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The father, Juan Rodriguez, 39, of New City, New York, was arrested and charged late on Friday, police said.

He left the children inside a parked silver Honda Accord that morning in the Bronx and reported for his job at the James J. Peters VA Medical Centre, officials said. It was unclear why he had left the babies, a boy and a girl, alone in the car.

Cycling: Bernal poised to become first Colombian to win Tour de France

Climbing phenomenon Egan Bernal was poised to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall lead after Saturday's 20th stage, a 59km ride from Albertville.

The Team Ineos rider, 22, finished fourth in the stage won by 2014 champion Vicenzo Nibali, the only man to interrupt the British outfit's reign on the Tour since 2012.

His team mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas is second overall ahead of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk after France's Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final ascent to the ski resort of Val Thorens.

Hamilton on pole in German Grand Prix, disaster for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton secured a gift-wrapped record-extending 87th pole position of his career on Saturday when he made the most of a double disaster for Ferrari in qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion, who had struggled for pace and consistency in his Mercedes in practice, improved to clock a best lap in one minute and 11.767 and outpace Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.346 seconds.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third ahead of Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull while Charles Leclerc, who had been fastest for Ferrari in final practice, failed to run in the Q3 top-10 shootout due to a fuel systems problem with his car.

