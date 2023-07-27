While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Sweden says it’s target of Russia-backed disinformation
Sweden is the target of a disinformation campaign by “Russia-backed actors” intended to hurt the image of the Nato-candidate country by implying it supported recent burnings of the Quran, its Minister for Civil Defence said on Wednesday.
Sweden’s bid to join Nato after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put it in the international spotlight, while a number of demonstrations at which protesters have burned copies of the Muslim holy book have angered Muslims around the world.
“Sweden is the target of a disinformation campaign supported by state and state-like actors with the aim of damaging Swedish interests and... Swedish citizens,” the minister, Mr Carl-Oskar Bohlin, told reporters at a press conference.
“We can see how Russia-backed actors are amplifying incorrect statements such as that the Swedish state is behind the desecration of holy scriptures,” he said.
‘Coup attempt’ in troubled Niger as president held by guards
An attempted coup was under way on Wednesday in the fragile state of Niger, where members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, triggering a standoff with the army, sources said.
The head of the West African bloc Ecowas said Benin President Patrice Talon was heading to Niger on a mediation bid after the region was struck by a new bout of turbulence.
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned “any effort to seize power by force”, while the United States expressed deep concern and called for Mr Bazoum to be released.
Top of New York City crane crashes into street, injuring six
Six people were injured in New York on Wednesday when the top portion of a construction crane caught fire and crashed into a Manhattan street during the morning rush hour, authorities said.
Firefighters and rescue personnel arrived at the scene just as the crane fell, apparently responding to the blaze that had erupted in the cabin and caused it the collapse.
The incident unfolded at about 7.30am in the area of 10th and 11th avenues and West 41st and 42nd streets, near the Hudson Yards complex, the New York City Police Department said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
US senator Mitch McConnell freezes at start of news conference
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday abruptly stopped speaking and momentarily froze in place for about 20 seconds during a news conference in the Capitol.
The 81-year-old lawmaker was led away but returned to the microphones a few minutes later. He told reporters he is “fine” and is able to do his job.
The episode, which was caught on camera, comes just months after Mr McConnell suffered a concussion and broken rib in a March 8 fall at a fund-raiser in Washington, DC.
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
Sinead O’Connor, the Irish singer known for her stirring voice, 1990 chart topping hit Nothing Compares 2 U and outspoken views, has died at the age of 56, Irish media quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.
Brash and direct - her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture’s long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O’Connor irrevocably changed the image of women in music.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” RTE quoted a statement from the singer’s family as saying.