While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Sweden says it’s target of Russia-backed disinformation

Sweden is the target of a disinformation campaign by “Russia-backed actors” intended to hurt the image of the Nato-candidate country by implying it supported recent burnings of the Quran, its Minister for Civil Defence said on Wednesday.

Sweden’s bid to join Nato after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put it in the international spotlight, while a number of demonstrations at which protesters have burned copies of the Muslim holy book have angered Muslims around the world.

“Sweden is the target of a disinformation campaign supported by state and state-like actors with the aim of damaging Swedish interests and... Swedish citizens,” the minister, Mr Carl-Oskar Bohlin, told reporters at a press conference.

“We can see how Russia-backed actors are amplifying incorrect statements such as that the Swedish state is behind the desecration of holy scriptures,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

‘Coup attempt’ in troubled Niger as president held by guards