While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday (July 26) sealed an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after US troops were sent to the country.

Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of the last American forces in Afghanistan by the end of August, the Democratic president is completing US combat missions in the two wars that then-President George W. Bush began under his watch.

Biden and Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

READ MORE HERE

Eight killed on road in western US sandstorm crash

Eight people were killed in a pileup of almost two dozen vehicles after a sandstorm reduced visibility to zero on a busy desert highway in the western US state of Utah, officials said Monday (July 26).

Children were among the dead, and several people were taken to local hospitals by ground and air ambulances including at least three in critical condition.

Some 22 vehicles were involved in Sunday's "series of crashes" around 150 miles (241.4km) south of Salt Lake City, Utah's public safety department said, with five of those killed sharing a single vehicle.

READ MORE HERE

Biden launches effort to protect people disabled by Covid-19

President Joe Biden said on Monday (July 26) he is launching a US government initiative to prohibit discrimination against people disabled by long-term symptoms of Covid-19.

The effort will bring US agencies together to ensure people suffering from severe long-term health problems even after the end of their infections with the novel coronavirus.

"Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain or fatigue," Biden said. "These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability."

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar junta cancels results of 2020 polls won by Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar's junta on Monday (July 26) cancelled the results of 2020 polls won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party, announcing they were not "free and fair" almost six months after deposing the Nobel laureate in a coup.

Investigations had uncovered more than 11 million cases of fraud in the elections in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced the military-aligned opposition, the junta's election commission said.

"They (the NLD) attempted to take state power from non-NLD parties and candidates by misusing Covid-19 restrictions," said commission chairman Thein Soe.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Lukaku hopes for 'even more' with Serie A champions Inter next season

Romelu Lukaku warned Serie A champions Inter Milan hope to achieve "even more" next term as the Belgium striker returned to pre-season training on Monday (July 26).

Inter ended their 11-year wait for the Italian title last campaign toppling nine-time reigning champions Juventus, but fell short in the Champions League with a group stage exit in the competition they have won three times but not since 2010.

"We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year," Lukaku told Inter TV.

READ MORE HERE