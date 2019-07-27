While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 27

Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled 'developing': Trump

Singapore and other rich countries are unfairly taking advantage of their self-declared status as developing countries to gain preferential treatment in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said US President Donald Trump on Friday in a call for the WTO to change its approach on the developing country label.

“The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

In a memo, Mr Trump directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purposes of the WTO, if it deemed that they had not made substantial progress towards reform within 90 days.

The memo primarily took aim at China for gaming the system by benefiting from unfair trade benefits while having weaker commitments compared to other WTO members, but also highlighted 10 other rich economies whose developing-country designations it said were "patently unsupportable in light of current economic circumstances.”

Irish PM wants to meet Britain's Boris Johnson to understand 'real red lines'

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday he would need to meet his British counterpart Boris Johnson to understand his "real red lines" on Brexit, and that Ireland had shown in the past that it could be flexible.

Varadkar's deputy Simon Coveney had earlier said Johnson's approach to Brexit was "very unhelpful" and that he appeared set on a collision course with the European Union that would preclude an orderly exit with a transition deal.

"What I would like to do when I get a chance to speak to him is to get a sense from him as to what he is thinking and what his plans are. He has demonstrated a degree of flexibility in the past," Varadkar told a politics forum, joking that Johnson had voted both for and against the Withdrawal Agreement his predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the EU.

Want to lead the IMF? You have until Sept 6 to apply

The race to run the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has formally begun as the Washington-based organisation said the application process opens at midnight on July 29 and closes Sept 6.

"The Board intends to complete the process by Oct 4," according to an emailed statement.

Christine Lagarde is leaving after eight years to take over at the European Central Bank.

Two-year-old injured during ride on US airport baggage belt

Edith Vega looked away for "one second" to print her boarding pass, she told police.

But that was all the time it took for her two-year-old son, indulging a curiosity that has struck even grown-up travellers, to climb up on a baggage conveyor belt behind a ticket counter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Surveillance video footage shows the child's ride taking him through a behind-the-scenes labyrinth that few travellers ever see.

Tennis: Lendl ends troubled spell as Zverev coach

Ivan Lendl has ended his year-long spell as coach to Alexander Zverev, just days after the German world number five complained the former eight-time major winner spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis.

"I believe in 'Sascha' who is still very young. I think he will become a great player," Lendl said in a statement released to AFP through his agent.

The relationship between the two men had deteriorated recently, with 22-year-old Zverev criticising what he claimed was a lack of involvement from Lendl.

