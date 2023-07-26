While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 26

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to join Chinese
A Russian delegation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea, the ministry said late on Tuesday, joining a Chinese group as the first such public visitors to the country since the start of the pandemic.
The two delegations will take part in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” on Thursday in Pyongyang, state media agency KCNA reported, with Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong leading the Beijing group.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had been invited by its North Korean counterpart and would attend the Victory Day events.
The ministry posted a short video on its Telegram messaging app showing Mr Shoigu being greeted by a North Korean military official on a red carpet at an airport’s tarmac.
Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial
A Brussels court on Tuesday convicted French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini for 2016 militant bombings in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people, after the country’s largest-ever criminal trial.
The high-profile pair – already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris – were among six accused found guilty of “murder linked to terrorism” over the biggest peacetime attack in Belgium.
The suicide attacks on March 22, 2016, at Brussels’ main airport and on the metro system were claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.
Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed is injured fighting for Ukraine
A former US Marine who spent more than two years in a Russian prison was injured fighting in Ukraine, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Trevor Reed, who was released by Moscow in an April 2022 prisoner swop, has been sent to Germany for the treatment of unspecified injuries incurred while fighting for Ukraine, said Mr Vedant Patel, the State Department spokesman.
Mr Patel stressed that Mr Reed “was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government,” but had travelled to Ukraine to join the fight on his own.
Teenage son of LeBron James stable after cardiac arrest
The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a James family statement.
The statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday, ESPN reported.
Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel had responded to a medical emergency call shortly before 9.30am on Monday morning at the Galen Centre, the team’s home arena, an LAFD spokesman said on Tuesday. An adult male was treated and taken to the hospital, according to the spokesman, who declined to disclose the patient’s identity or details about the medical emergency.
Olympic athletes will sleep well without AC in Paris: IOC chief
Despite July temperatures in Paris sometimes rising above 40 deg C, the International Olympic Committee president is confident that athletes will sleep comfortably in their non-airconditioned accommodation at next year’s Games, he said on Tuesday.
“The organising committee has taken great efforts and many measures so that they can produce minus 6 degrees compared to the outside temperature, maybe even more,” Mr Thomas Bach told reporters, during a visit to the site.
Paris, like many European cities, has experienced extremely hot summers in recent years, with temperatures rising to 43 deg C in July last year.