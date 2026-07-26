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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 26, 2026

At least one person was killed when a car reportedly ploughed into a crowd at Berlin’s Gay Pride parade on July 25.

One killed, 15 wounded at Berlin Gay Pride parade

At least one person was killed and around 15 wounded after a car is believed to have hit the crowd on the outskirts of the Berlin Gay Pride parade, police said July 25.

“We believe that a vehicle entered the Tiergarten park and hit several people and injured them,” police posted on social media, later adding that they were hunting for the occupants of the car.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said some of the survivors were “seriously” injured. They were being treated by the emergency services.

Police told AFP they had found the car they thought had been involved in the incident abandoned.

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Russia wants to bring 30,000 N. Korean troops into war

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 25 that Russia wanted to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in its more than four-year-old war and was already preparing to receive them.

Under a mutual defence pact, North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk region in 2024 to help Moscow beat back a major incursion into the region by Ukrainian forces.

“We also see Russia’s cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to bring in another 30,000 North Korean troops,” Zelensky said, in his nightly video address.

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Kazakh president tells Putin Ukraine war should end

PHOTO: AFP

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on July 25 that the Ukraine war should end, calling for the conflict to be “frozen”, in a rare such face-to-face comment to the Russian leader.

Kazakhstan is an ally of Russia but has never expressed support for Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, which has rattled the Kremlin’s partners in Central Asia.

“How to get out of this situation? Nobody knows, because there are the positions of both sides. But, on the other hand, there is such a moment and possibility to freeze all this,” Tokayev told Putin at a Russian-Kazakh summit in Siberia’s Omsk.

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Two dead after plane crashes onto roof of house

SCREENSHOT: @DANA916/X

Two men flying in a small private plane died on July 25 when they crashed into the roof of a house in northwestern Germany, police said.

The light aircraft came down in a residential area of Ganderkesee, near Oldenburg, striking the pitched roof of a house head-on.

Police had initially reported one of the occupants – men aged 65 and 77 from Bremen – had died and one was missing.

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McLaren’s Lando Norris takes Hungary GP pole

PHOTO: REUTERS

Formula One world champion Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 25 to end Mercedes’ qualifying domination.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, chasing his first pole since Hungary 2023, missed out by a mere 0.012 seconds and was then demoted three places by stewards for impeding Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri.

That lifted Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from third to the front row, with Mercedes Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli provisionally taking his place.

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