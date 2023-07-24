While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

Greece bridge collapse kills one, injures eight
The collapse of a bridge undergoing works in western Greece on Sunday killed one person and wounded eight others, Greek authorities said.
Three people were arrested Sunday evening while efforts were in full swing to rescue at least two people from under the debris, ERT TV reported.
Athens News Agency, citing police, reported that one of those arrested is the project’s security officer and the other two were workers at the site.
Thai protesters show support for Pita after PM bid blocked
Hundreds of pro-deomcracy protesters in Thailand gathered on Sunday in a show of support for Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward party, after conservative opponents thwarted his latest attempt to become prime minister.
Move Forward won the May election after receiving strong youth support on a platform of anti-establishment policies, including reforming the military, ending business monopolies and amending the royal insult law, which protects the powerful monarchy from criticism.
Parliament has twice blocked the Harvard-educated Pita, 42, from becoming prime minister - once last Wednesday and previously the week before - which his supporters say was due to unfair rules.
Netanyahu says ‘doing great’ after surgery ahead of key judicial vote
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “doing great” Sunday following surgery to fit a pacemaker, as his hard-right government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan neared a key vote in parliament.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Netanyahu’s proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel’s democracy, while lawmakers started discussing a major plank of the package.
Demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests.
Kane and Son crowd favourites as Spurs arrive in Singapore
The future of Harry Kane is still up in the air but Singaporeans’ love for the English forward is unshakeable.
The 29-year-old English forward and South Korean star Son Heung-min drew the loudest cheers at the Pan Pacific hotel as they arrived with their Tottenham Hotspur teammates at around 2.30 am on Monday.
Spurs, who finished eighth in the English Premier League last season, will face off against Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors on Wednesday at the National Stadium and will also hold an open training session at the same venue on Tuesday.
Hunter Harman lands his biggest prize at British Open
Unheralded Brian Harman, the US golfer with a passion for hunting, is celebrating the biggest trophy of his career after cantering to victory at the British Open on Sunday.
The unflustered world number 26 started his final round at soggy Hoylake five shots clear of his nearest challenger and ended up winning by six.
The left-hander made his big move in the second round on Friday, when he made a six-under-par 65 to surge to 10 under.