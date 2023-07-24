While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

Greece bridge collapse kills one, injures eight



The collapse of a bridge undergoing works in western Greece on Sunday killed one person and wounded eight others, Greek authorities said.

Three people were arrested Sunday evening while efforts were in full swing to rescue at least two people from under the debris, ERT TV reported.

Athens News Agency, citing police, reported that one of those arrested is the project’s security officer and the other two were workers at the site.

