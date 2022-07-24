While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation's highest level of alert, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Saturday.

The WHO label - a “public health emergency of international concern” - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Members of a WHO expert group were previously split over whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. There are already effective treatments and vaccines for monkeypox, but they are in short supply.

The committee, which met on Thursday, provides advice to WHO chief Tedros, who was responsible for making the final decision over whether to declare a global health emergency.

