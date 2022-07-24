While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency
The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation's highest level of alert, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Saturday.
The WHO label - a “public health emergency of international concern” - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
Members of a WHO expert group were previously split over whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. There are already effective treatments and vaccines for monkeypox, but they are in short supply.
The committee, which met on Thursday, provides advice to WHO chief Tedros, who was responsible for making the final decision over whether to declare a global health emergency.
Brexit blamed as British face Channel port logjam
Unions, port officials and the French authorities blamed Brexit on Saturday as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays trying to reach Europe via the English Channel port of Dover.
But UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss laid the blame squarely on Paris, telling her French counterpart Catherine Colonna that "the French authorities have not put enough people on the border."
The situation has added to the bad blood between London and Paris in the wake of Brexit, scotching hopes of a reset after Boris Johnson said earlier this month he was stepping down as premier.
Ukraine hits bridge used for Russian supplies in occupied south
Ukraine struck a bridge in the occupied Black Sea region of Kherson on Saturday, targeting a Russian supply route as Kyiv prepares for a major counter-offensive, a Ukrainian regional official said.
The strike hit the Daryivskyi bridge across the Ingulets river used for supplies by Russian troops, days after a key bridge over the nearby Dnieper was hit, said an adviser to the region's governor who is on Ukrainian-held territory.
"Every bridge is a weak point for logistics and our armed forces are skilfully destroying the enemy system. This is not yet the liberation of Kherson, but a serious preparatory step in that direction," the official, Serhiy Khlan, wrote on Facebook.
France end Dutch defence to reach women's Euro 2022 semis
France will face Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 after ending the Netherlands' reign as European champions thanks to Eve Perisset's penalty in a 1-0 win after extra-time on Saturday.
The scoreline did not do justice to the gulf in class between the sides as France were frustrated for 90 minutes by the brilliance of young Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.
However, the FC Twente stopper was finally beaten from the penalty spot 12 minutes into extra-time when Kadidiatou Diani was tripped by Dominique Janssen.
Tennis: Alcaraz breaks into top 5 by reaching Hamburg final
Carlos Alcaraz will become the youngest player to reach the top five of the ATP rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005 after powering into his fifth ATP final of the season in Hamburg on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Spaniard eased to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 success against Slovakian Alex Molcan and will face Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's final at the clay-court event.
Alcaraz has won all five of his previous Tour finals, including Masters triumphs in Miami and Madrid earlier this year.